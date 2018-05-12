World Champion Klose appointed Bayern’s U17s coach

Miroslav Klose has embarked on a new challenge. The World Champion and Germany’s top goalscorer will take over the role as coach of the U17s at the record champions, Bayern Munich. The 39 year old has been handed a two-year contract until June 30th, 2020.

“I’m really looking forward to this new challenge in FC Bayern’s academy and I will give everything to repay the faith that’s been put in me to train the young players,” said Klose, who ended his playing career in 2015 and is currently also Joachim Löw’s assistant in the national team. The former striker has a UEFA A coaching licence and will be at the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Klose, who contested 98 Bundesliga games for Bayern between 2007 and 2011, scoring 24 goals and winning two league titles and a DFB Pokal, will take over the reigns of the U17s from Holger Seitz, who will now train the U23’s team.