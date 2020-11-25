to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    World champion and football legend Diego Maradona passes away

    Legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona has passed away. The 1986 World Cup winner passed away today, four weeks after his 60th birthday. The news of Maradona's passing has since been confirmed by the Argentinian FA.

    Maradona faced Germany in two World Cup finals. Argentina won 3-2 in Mexico in 1986, with Germany winning four years later in Rome through a penalty from Andreas Brehme.

    created by dfb/mmc

    Legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona has passed away. The 1986 World Cup winner passed away today, four weeks after his 60th birthday. The news of Maradona's passing has since been confirmed by the Argentinian FA.

    Maradona faced Germany in two World Cup finals. Argentina won 3-2 in Mexico in 1986, with Germany winning four years later in Rome through a penalty from Andreas Brehme.

    Info Tool
    • Date
      25.11.2020 18:50
    • Categories
      News EN
    • Tags
    • Functions
    • Share
    Latest Videos