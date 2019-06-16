Women’s World Cup: Germany vs. South Africa Preview

In their third group game of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, The DFB-Frauen will take on South Africa on Montpellier on Monday (18:00 CEST). Germany will have the chance to make it a perfect three wins out of three and qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Previous meetings: Germany will face South Africa in Montpellier for the first time. South Africa will be the 51st team to play against Germany. Germany have won all ten of their game against African teams, scoring 49 and only conceding three.

The teams so far: Similarly to the first game of the tournament, Germany beat Spain 1-0 in their second game. As China beat South Africa 1-0 on Thursday, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team became the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals. In order to finish top of the group, Germany need a minimum of one point against South Africa. If Germany do finish top, they will not have to face defending champions USA until the final at earliest.

Minimal chance: South Africa have lost both their games so far; a 3-1 defeat to Spain and a 1-0 defeat to China and they currently sit at the bottom of group B with zero points after two games. However, in theory South Africa can still qualify for the quarterfinals as one of the best third placed teams. However, they would have to beat Germany and China would have to lose to Spain in order for this to happen.

Goal scoring instinct: Against Spain, Sara Däbritz had the most efforts on goal with five shots. She also scored the only goal of the game. It was her third goal in a major tournament, having scored twice in the group stages of the World Cup in 2015. The 24-year-old is the current top scorer in World Cups for Germany.

The opponents: South Africa’s women’s national team played their first game on the 30th May 1993 in Johannesburg and beat Swaziland 14-0 with their current head coach scoring a hattrick in that game. This is their highest scoring victory to date. Their heaviest defeat was a 13-0 loss to China in September 2003. In total, South Africa have been African champions five times (1995, 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018), which is more than any other team. They have also participated in the Olympics in 2012 and 2016.

World Cup newcomers: This year is the first time that South Africa have participated in the women’s World Cup. Alongside Scotland, Chile and Jamaica, South Africa are one of four newcomers in France.

FIFA Rankings: South Africa are ranked 49th in the world with 1485 points, 47 places and 587 points behind second placed Germany (2072).

The head coach: Desiree Ellis was part of the first ever South Africa women’s national team that played their first game against Swaziland in 1993. She made 32 appearances for her country. She has been head coach of the national team since 2016. Between 2006 and 2016, she managed Spurs W.F.C in Wynberg.

The squad: 15 of the 23 squad members play their club football in South Africa. Two players are currently without a club and the remaining six play abroad. Three of the players play for Mamelodi Sundowns. Chinese team Beijing Phoenix, Lithuanian team Gintra University and both South African teams: JVW and Malndies all have two South Africa national team players. Striker Ode Fulutulidu plays in Spain with FC Malaga whilst Leandra Smeda plays in Sweden with Vittsjö GIK. Captain Janine van Wyk has 168 caps for her country.

Stadium: The stadium in Montpellier can hold up to 32,932 people and is home to Ligue 1 outfit HSC Montpellier. It was opened in 1972 and has been renovated three times, the most recent being in 2007.

History: Germany have not lost any of their last 18 World Cup group stage games (14 wins, four draws) and is a current record for the longest undefeated run. Germany have only lost one of their last 23 group stage games in the World Cup (3-2 defeat to Sweden in 1995).

created by mmc/sh