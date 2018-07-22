Women’s U19 European Championship: Germany beaten by the Netherlands

created by mmc/dw
The Germany U19 ladies missed the chance to secure their place in the semi-finals of the European Championship in Switzerland. After beating Denmark 1-0 in the opening game, head coach Maren Meinert’s team were beaten 1-0 by the Netherlands, who became the second team to reach the last four. Germany’s final group game will be on Tuesday evening against Italy and a win will be enough to book their ticket to the semi-finals. A draw would also be enough if the Netherlands won their game against Denmark.
"This was such a typical game for this level – obviously the defeat is frustrating, because we put a lot of effort into it," said Meinert. "We did a lot right and defended well, even when they scored we did everything right up until the last second when we couldn’t quite prevent the shot." Looking ahead to the make-or-break game against Italy, Meinert said following: "We take the defeat on the chin. Now it’s on us to regenerate and win the last game."
The Germany U19 ladies missed the chance to secure their place in the semi-finals of the European Championship in Switzerland. After beating Denmark 1-0 in the opening game, head coach Maren Meinert’s team were beaten 1-0 by the Netherlands, who became the second team to reach the last four. Germany’s final group game will be on Tuesday evening against Italy and a win will be enough to book their ticket to the semi-finals. A draw would also be enough if the Netherlands won their game against Denmark.
"This was such a typical game for this level – obviously the defeat is frustrating, because we put a lot of effort into it," said Meinert. "We did a lot right and defended well, even when they scored we did everything right up until the last second when we couldn’t quite prevent the shot." Looking ahead to the make-or-break game against Italy, Meinert said following: "We take the defeat on the chin. Now it’s on us to regenerate and win the last game."