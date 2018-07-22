Women’s U19 European Championship: Germany beaten by the Netherlands

The Germany U19 ladies missed the chance to secure their place in the semi-finals of the European Championship in Switzerland. After beating Denmark 1-0 in the opening game, head coach Maren Meinert’s team were beaten 1-0 by the Netherlands, who became the second team to reach the last four. Germany’s final group game will be on Tuesday evening against Italy and a win will be enough to book their ticket to the semi-finals. A draw would also be enough if the Netherlands won their game against Denmark.

"This was such a typical game for this level – obviously the defeat is frustrating, because we put a lot of effort into it," said Meinert. "We did a lot right and defended well, even when they scored we did everything right up until the last second when we couldn’t quite prevent the shot." Looking ahead to the make-or-break game against Italy, Meinert said following: "We take the defeat on the chin. Now it’s on us to regenerate and win the last game."