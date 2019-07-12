Women’s team remain second in World Rankings

The Germany national women’s team have maintained second place in the new FIFA World Rankings despite the quarter-final exit in the World Cup. With 2180 points, world champions USA have held on to top spot and lead Germany (2059) by 121 points – the largest ever gap between a first and second-place team.

European champions Netherlands, who were defeated 2-0 by USA in the World Cup final, are breathing down the necks of Germany in third place with 2037 points after rising from fifth place. World Cup hosts France sit in fourth place on 2029 points ahead of semi-finalists England (2027) who fell two places. Sweden, who knocked Germany out of the World Cup, have risen three places to sixth with 2021 points. The next world rankings update will be released on 27th September 2019.

World Rankings: Top ten

1. USA (2180)

2. Germany (2059)

3. Netherlands (2037)

4. France (2029)

5. England (2027)

6. Sweden (2021)

7. Canada (1976)

8. Australia (1965)

9. North Korea (1940)

10. Brazil (1938)