Women’s national team to play against Chile in Regensburg

The Germany women’s national team will play their final game before the World Cup in France, against Chile in Regensburg. The game will be played on the 30th May 2019 (17:45 CEST).

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: “We are looking forward to the game against Chile. The last game before a tournament is always quite special. Regensburg have an excellent stadium which will give us the best conditions to put in a good performance in front of a positive atmosphere before the World Cup.”

Before the final game, Germany will go on a training camp from 24th May to 31st May in Grassau in preparation for the tournament. Travel to the World Cup has been planned for the 3rd June. In the group stages of the World Cup, Germany will play against China in Rennes (8th June, 15:00 CEST), Spain in Valencia (12th June, 18:00 CEST) and finally against South Africa in Montpellier (17th June, 18:00 CEST).