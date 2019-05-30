Women’s national team play Chile in final game ahead of World Cup

The final step before the real test – Germany’s women’s national team will face Chile on Thursday (kickoff 17:45) in Regensburg’s Continental Arena, which will be the first ever meeting between the two sides. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will look to take a good result into the World Cup which begins on 7th June in France. Standing tickets for the friendly will be priced at nine Euros (concessions seven Euros) and can be purchased at the ground.

“We’re looking forward to meeting Chile,” said Voss-Tecklenburg. “The final game before a tournament is always important. Regensburg is also a great place that gives us the right conditions to put in a good performance in a positive atmosphere ahead of the World Cup.”

Chile the 50th opponent

The women’s national team has some good memories of Regensburg – around two and a half years ago they defeated Austria 4-2 in the same ground. Today’s opponents Chile will be the national side’s 50th international opponent.

After the friendly against the South Americans, the national team will travel to France on Monday (3rd June) for the World Cup, where they will open their campaign with a group game against China in Rennes on 8th June (kickoff 15:00 CEST). On 12th June, Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will meet Spain in Valenciennes (kickoff 18:00 CEST) before facing South Africa the final group game in Montpellier on 17th June (kickoff 18:00 CEST).