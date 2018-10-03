Women’s European Championship Qualification: Germany U19s begin with 6-0 win over Kosovo

Germany Women U19s have won their opening match in the first qualifying round for the European Championships. Maren Meinert side’s defeated Kosovo 6-0 in their Group 9 clash in Dungannon, Northern Ireland. Melissa Kössler scored a brace in the 47th and 61st minutes while Paulina Krumbiegel (35’), Sjoeke Nüsken (48’), Verena Wieder (55’) and Meryem Cal (71’) were also on the scoresheet for Germany.

“I am very pleased with the result” said coach Meinert after the game. “However, we should have score our first goal earlier. We were much better in front of goal in the second half. We want to take this into our next qualifier against Estonia.”

After an even opening few minutes to the match in Dungannon’s Stangmore Park, Germany created the first chance of the match as SC Freiburg’s Marie Müller had a shot saved in the 18th minute. Germany continued to dominate possession and pressed for the opening goal. A deserved lead came in the 34th minute ffrom Hoffenheim’s Paulina Krumbiegel who was able to hit home the rebound after a Lisa Ebert penalty had been saved.

Germany hit five in the second half

Germany did not need long in the second half to double their lead as Kössler scored just two minutes after half-time. Barely a minute later and Sjoeke Nüsken had sealed victory with a third goal. Germany did not let their heads drop for the rest of the match, continuing to put pressure on the Kosovo defence. Verena Wieder (55’) and a second Kössler strike saw the girls lead 5-0 after just over an hour. Substitue Cal (Hoffenheim) completed the rout in the 71st minute to give Germany the perfect start to qualifying.

Next up for the team is a match against Estonia on Friday (15:00 CEST) before facing hosts Northern Ireland on Monday (14:00 CEST). Northern Ireland won their opening match 7-1 against Estonia and currently top of the table, only ahead of Germany on goal difference. The top two teams in each group, alongside two of the best third placed teams, will advance to the second qualifying round in November.