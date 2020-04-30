Women’s DFB-Pokal final delayed

The women’s DFB-Pokal final will be delayed due to the ongoing crisis with Coronavirus. The final was originally scheduled for 30th May 2020 in Cologne. The dates of the quarter and semi finals are also yet to be decided as the crisis goes on and game operations continue to be cancelled.

The decisive factor on when and date will be set will be the approval of the appropriate authorities in compliance with the relevant requirements to play without spectators. Tickets already purchased as well as hospitality packages for the game remain valid until a rescheduling is confirmed.