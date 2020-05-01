Women's Bundesliga clubs for the contuation of the league

During a special meeting of FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga clubs on Thursday, the Deutsche Fußball-Bund (DFB) and the Women’s Bundesliga committee gathered opinions on the current situation. Eleven of twelve clubs voted for a continuation of the season under, while following strict medical procedures, provided that conditions and political will are in favour of a resumption of football. One club, 1. FC Köln, abstained from the vote.

In addition, matches in the Women’s Bundesliga will be postponed beyond 30th April due to coronavirus. On the basis of the vote, DFB committees will now coordinate a further course of action.

In order to garner a comprehensive view of opinions, clubs were presented with the “Task Force for Sports Medicine/Special Match Operations”, which is intended to ensure the best possible medical procedure once games resume. The specifications jointly drawn up by the DFB and DFL include strict hygiene requirements, constant testing for the virus and continuous monitoring. Plans for the FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga essentially mirror those set to be implemented in both DFL leagues. The only nuances lie are in organisation, for example in the number of personnel present both inside and outside the smaller grounds. 130 people are expected to be present for games in the Women’s Bundesliga.

Overcoming internal prerequisites for continuation of the season

DFB vice president Hannelore Ratzeburg said, “we’ve now gathered clear, positive opinions from the clubs. This is the basis to prepare further measures for the return of football. This enables us to act in the event of an adjustment to the official stance on the situation. FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga clubs have displayed great responsibility in difficult times.”

Siegfried Dietrich, chairman of the DFB Women’s Bundesliga Committee, underlined, “it was important for the FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga that the majority of clubs gave their approval for the continuation of the 2019/20 season. They have, together with the DFB, have laid out internal prerequisites for the government’s green light to play games, and to be able to follow the DFL’s crisis management guidelines. This clear commitment has come out primarily because the DFL, with its unprecedented solidarity fund, has also provided economic support for the top tier of women’s football. This is a great display of solidarity in a difficult times – a strong sign that cannot be overestimated.

Clubs have access to solidarity fund

In light of a possible resumption of matches, clubs in both the FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga and 3 Liga will have access to a pot of €7.5 million. The fund was donated by the DFL and Germany’s four Champions League participants.

Costs of testing, which would have otherwise been borne directly by the clubs, will now be covered by this central pot. This decision, proposed by the DFL Executive Committee, was unanimously agreed upon. The balance shall be paid without deductions to clubs, in support of the organisational costs of matches should they be played. The payment will be made pro rata after every completed matchday.

created by mmc/tb