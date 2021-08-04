Women’s Bundesliga 2: Collaboration between DFB and Staige extended by two years

The German Football Association (DFB) and Essen-based company, Staige (formerly Soccerwatch.tv), have extended their collaboration with Women’s Bundesliga 2 by two years until 2023. Public awareness of the division, which has been a nationwide competition since the 2018/19 season, is set to be scaled up across the board. Since 2019, all second division matches have been streamed in high quality on FUSSBALL.DE and Staige. All Women’s Bundesliga 2 clubs are equipped with Staige's camera technology, which is operated using artificial intelligence.

The video streams and highlight clips provided through FUSSBALL.DE and Staige can be watched any time without downloading any software. The Women’s Bundesliga 2 coaches will also use the new, mobile camera version “K2M” alongside the established Staige-Coaching tool. This is an intelligent, fully-automated system that can easily be transported anywhere in a suitcase and assembled there and then. Like any fixed camera it also offers analysis and AI-based match broadcast. Clubs can analyse training sessions as well as matches accurately and develop players with purpose. If games take place at backup locations or facilities without access to properly installed cameras, the mobile camera solves this problem without a hitch. With this, every club in the league has a universal digitalisation package at their disposal.

"Amazing opportunities to scout talent"

Manuel Hartmann, DFB head of operations, leagues and competitions commented: “We are pleased with the extension of our collaboration with Staige. Through this we can continue to give our Women’s Bundesliga 2 a stage, in order to make it visible to a wider audience. Furthermore, this innovative concept offers our coaches amazing opportunities to scout talent.”

Jan Taube, CEO of Staige, added: “We are proud to be taking another step in the development of women’s sport with the DFB and also to be broadcasting every Women’s Bundesliga 2 match. It is probably unique in Europe for a full second division in women’s football to have such technical possibilities. In this way, youth players and coaches can also be further developed.”

The Women’s Bundesliga 2 season starts on the 14th August, 17:30 CEST, with FSV Gütersloh against MSV Duisburg.