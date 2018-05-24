Wolfsburg’s treble dream is over

Wolfsburg’s treble dreams were crushed after a dramatic night in Kiev. The German domestic double winners were beaten 4-1 in the after extra time in the Champions League final by DFB captain Dzsenifer Marozsan’s Olympique Lyon, who have retained the title.

It took Stephan Lerch’s Wolfsburg ladies until extra time to open the scoring: Pernille Harder put her in front after 93 minutes, but Germany international Alexandra Popp’s sending off three minutes later was followed swiftly by a complete turnaround. Amandine Henry, Eugénie Le Sommer and Ada Hegerberg all scored in the space of five minutes, before Camille Abily put the game beyond all doubt with four minutes left on the clock.