Wolfsburg Women keep treble hopes alive as they progress to Champions League final

The VfL Wolfsburg women are still on track for another treble after they advanced to the Champions League final. One week after they ran away as 3-1 victors in the first-leg, the Bundesliga leaders punched their ticket to the final in Kiev with a 2-0 win in the second-leg against English club Chelsea. Pernille Harder (69’) and Ewa Pajor (78’) scored the goals in Wolfsburg’s deserved victory.

Five days after they play in the DFB-Pokal final against Bayern Munich in Cologne on 19th May, Wolfsburg are now set to face reigning champions Olympique Lyon and Germany captain Dzsenifer Marozsan for European football’s biggest prize in the final. These two sides are not unfamiliar with each other, after Wolfsburg beat Lyon in 2013 to secure the treble before the French side got their revenge in 2016 on penalties.

Stephan Lerch made no changes to the side that won away in London ahead of the second-leg in the AOK-Stadion. The hosts were in control from the beginning, but they were just lacking the clinical instinct they needed in front of goal in the opening stages. Chelsea also remained dangerous on the counter-attack. It took over an hour for Denmark's Harder to break the deadlock through a brilliant solo-effort, before Pajor extended the lead via a header.

The four-time champions Lyon had a slightly more nervous path to the final. One week after the goalless draw in the first-leg, the star-studded French side managed a narrow 1-0 win over Manchester City. England international Lucy Bronze scored the eventual winner in the 17th minute, who herself made the switch from City to Lyon this past summer.