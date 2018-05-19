Wolfsburg win fourth successive Pokal on penalties

German champions VfL Wolfsburg have won their fifth Women’s DFB-Pokal and completed the double this season. In Köln’s Rhein-Energie-Stadion, VfL Wolfsburg beat FC Bayern Munich 3-2 on penalties after the game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes. It was the first final since 2007 that wasn’t over in 90 minutes.

Rolser hits the woodwork

The game was an end-to-end affair from the off. Both sides threatened but were unable to break the deadlock. In the highlight of the first half, Wolfsburg and Germany Women’s national team goalkeeper Almuth Schult pulled off an impressive stop to tip Nicole Rolser’s effort onto the woodwork. Despite chances for both sides, the game was goalless at the break.

Wolfsburg dominate second half

As the second half progressed, Wolfsburg became ever more dominant, spending more and more time in FC Bayern’s half. However, the FC Bayern defence stood firm. As the game came to the closing stages, both teams played a riskier game as they sought what would be the decisive goal yet neither team were able to find the back of the net.

Schult with two great stops

The final went into extra-time and, like the second half, it was VfL Wolfsburg applying the most pressure against a resolute Bayern backline. Like the first 90 minutes, no one was able to score so the game went to a penalty shootout. The penalty shootout itself was a dramatic one. Schult saved the first penalty taken by Melanie Behringer and Wolfsburg’s Isabel Kerschowski scored to put Wolfsburg 1-0 up. Both sides scored their second penalty. Mandy Islacker scored for Bayern and Ella Masar missed for Wolfsurg to level the scores. However, in the fourth round of penalties, Schult saved Lucie Vonkova’s effort and Harder scored to reinstate Wolfsburg’s lead. Laudehr scored to make it 2-2 but, if Hansen converted, her side would win the cup and she fired home to seal the DFBPokal for VfL Wolfsburg for a fourth successive season.