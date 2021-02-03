Wolfsburg and Leipzig progress to the quarterfinals

In Wednesday's early kick-offs in the round of 16 in the DFB-Pokal, RB Leipzig beat VfL Bochum 4-0, while VfL Wolfsburg eliminated FC Schalke 04 with a 1-0 win.

Wolfsburg win all-Bundesliga clash with Schalke

VfL Wolfsburg reached the quarterfinals with a narrow 1-0 win over fellow Bundesliga side FC Schalke 04. The Wolves’ winning goal came in the 40th minute from top goalscorer Wout Weghorst, with the Dutch striker scoring the rebound from his penalty that was well saved by Ralf Fährmann.

Schalke pushed hard for an equaliser, though, and may well have found one were it not for Koen Casteels. He made a series of key saves, including a sensational close range stop with his foot from Matthew Hoppe right on the stroke of half time.

Leipzig ease into the quarterfinals

2019 runners-up RB Leipzig are into the quarterfinals for just the second time in their history after beating Bundesliga 2 side VfL Bochum 4-0. Julian Nagelsmann’s side took an early lead thanks to a diving header from Amadou Haidara (11’). After VfL goalkeeper Patrick Drewes brought down Christopher Nkunku, captain Marcel Sabitzer doubled their advantage at the end of the first half from the spot (45’).

The second half almost began with another goal, with Hee-Chan Hwang rounding the keeper, but only finding the side netting after just coming on half time. Nevertheless, the hosts still found further goals in the Red Bull Arena. Yussuf Poulsen made it 3-0 from a Dani Olmo assist (65’) and then completed the rout with 15 minutes to play with a header (75’).

Gladbach come from behind

Borussia Mönchengladbach booked their spot in the quarter final for the 21st time with a narrow victory away at VfB Stuttgart. It was their fourth success in as many meetings with VfB in the cup. The hosts got off to an electric start, taking the lead inside two minutes. Man of the moment Silas Wamangituka picked the ball up in his own half, dribbling the ball 70 metres before firing in past Yann Sommer.

Gladbach equalised on the stroke of half time, Marcus Thuram curling his side level with a deft finish. The comeback was complete shortly after the restart. Thuram’s strike partner Alassane Plea, who was denied an equaliser Fabian Bredlow earlier in the first half, rounded the Stuttgart keeper and slotted in from a tight angle. The hosts worked hard to find their way back in the game, but rarely threatened Marco Rose’s defence.

Regensburg fight back from 2-0 down

In Regensburg, the opening goal came on what was almost the first attack. A long ball forward found U21 international Ismail Jakobs, who finished inside the post to give the away side an early lead. Second-division Jahn were not thrown off and threatened for the first time through Sebastian Stolze’s long-range attempt (15’).

Jahn pushed forwards, but Köln hit them on the counterattack. After capitalising on an error Bundesliga side sent the ball upfield towards new signing Emmanuel Dennis, who finished with composure. Ten minutes before half time, the home side were rewarded for their performance with a goal from a corner through substitute Scott Kennedy, before Jann George turned home a header from Andreas Albers to level up at 2-2 before the break.

Köln miss their chance

Regensburg fought on, Benedikt Gimber forcing Timo Horn into action early in the second half (49’). Köln looked to take control of the game once more and almost took the lead but were denied by goalkeeper Alexander Meyer, who pulled off a strong save to stop a header from Salih Özcan (63’).

With the game coming to an end, Köln had their chance: Jan Elvedi was penalised for handball in the 77th minute, but Dennis saw his spot kick saved by was unable to get his attempt past Meyer (77). Extra time would be required to split the two sides.

But extra time did no such thing. Despite Köln looking the more likely to find a winner, the 120 minutes of football came to an end with the score still at 2-2. The first two shootout penalties for both sides were converted, and once again Köln took the advantage as Horn pulled off the first save. Two missed penalties followed for Gisdol’s men, however, allowing Besuschkow to have the final say.

His penalty sent SSV Jahn Regensburg to their first ever DFB-Pokal quarterfinal and confirmed the club’s third consecutive shootout win of the season.

