Wörns and Meister appointed as DFB youth team coaches

The DFB have appointed two new youth team coaches. As of the 2019/2020 season, Christian Wörns will take charge of the Germany U18s side, while Marc Meister will take over as U15s head coach.

The pair will replace both Meikel Schönweitz, who has been overseeing the youth teams in a superordinate position since the 1st January 2019, and Michael Feichtenbeiner, who will be leaving the DFB on the 30th June. Furthermore, Frank Kramer’s wish to leave his position as youth team coach at the end of the season and move to RB Salzburg was granted. It has not yet been determined who will be U19s head coach for the coming season.

Wörns at the U17 EUROS in Ireland

The 46-year-old Christian Wörns’ last position was at TSV 1860 München as U19s coach. Prior to that, he coached in the academies of FC Schalke 04 and VfL Bochum. In his new role at DFB, he will take charge of the year group born in 2002, who are currently competing at the U17 EUROS in Ireland. Wörns will go to the tournament and take the opportunity to get an impression of the team he is set to take over as the new U18s.

38-year-old Marc Meister has had spells at several clubs in Germany, including Hamburger SV, Borussia Dortmund and Karlsruher SC. He has coaching experience both at senior and youth level; he has also managed a youth training centre and worked as a scout. Experienced former professional and 27-time Germany international Heiko Westermann will complete his coaching team.

"Top-class football, made in Germany"

Joti Chatzialexiou, national teams’ head of sport, said following: "We want to develop players in our youth team who stand for ‘top-class football, made in Germany’. Our coaches have a key role in this. I am convinced that Christian Wörns and Marc Meister have a lot to offer our young talents. Christian has been a youth team coach for many years now and knows our teams already. As a 66-time Germany international and former German champion, he know what it takes to prepare young players for the highest level. Marc also has outstanding qualifications for the job: Not only has he worked with many players in different capacities at various clubs, but he has also gained valuable experiences abroad. We will benefit from his expertise."

Meister: "I fully identify with this path"

Christian Wörns said: "I am really looking forward to this new challenge. I will use all my experience and knowledge to help these players develop and reach their goals. My career so far has taught me the significance of the national team and the importance of teaching young talents the values they need to reach the top."

Marc Meister explains: "In recent years, I’ve been able to gain experience in a lot of different fields. From my talk with Joti and Meikel it became clear very quickly that the DFB are putting great importance on their youth teams, and that change is in the air. I fully identify with this path and I am excited to contribute in my new role as the U15s coach."