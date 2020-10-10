Wirtz: “The Fritz Walter Medal means a lot to me“

Wirtz: "I get on well with the lads"

Aged just 17 years and 159 days, Florian Wirtz became the youngest player to ever represent Germany U21s on Friday night in Moldova. Bayer Leverkusen’s attacker was also awarded with a gold Fritz Walter Medal for the U17s age group this year, which was presented to him by Ronny Zimmermann, the DFB’s vice-president for youth football, on Saturday. Wirtz spoke to DFB.de about what this award means to him, his U21s debut and his relationship with Kai Havertz.

DFB.de: Mr. Wirtz, you made your debut for Germany U21s last night. How did you find it?

Florian Wirtz: It was a normal international game for me and I didn’t treat it any differently to the previous games I had played for the other youth sides. I was simply excited to play football and focused on the game itself.

DFB.de: You became Germany U21s’ youngest ever player, breaking Julian Draxler’s record. Did you manage to put that out of your mind for the game?

Wirtz: I was able to put it into perspective. It’s obviously a real honour for me to break the record, especially when the previous holder is such a class player. It’s a nice thing and will help to motivate me achieve further goals. Nevertheless, I will keep both feet on the ground.

DFB.de: Did you receive lots of messages after your debut?

Wirtz: I got a lot of messages but I was only able to see them once we’d returned to Germany, so I’m still getting back to some people! I’ve obviously spoken to the most important people though.

DFB.de: The most important people? Who are they?

Wirtz: My parents, family and my best friends.

DFB.de: You won the gold Fritz Walter Medal at the U17s level this year and were presented with the medal today. Was that a special feeling?

Wirtz: It was definitely a nice feeling. I have really been looking forward to having it in my hands. Winning this medal was a long-term goal of mine. Getting this recognition means a lot to me.

DFB.de: Your former teammate Kai Havertz, who won a Fritz-Walter-Medal in 2018, congratulated you via social media recently. What’s your relationship like with him? Do you look up to him?

Wirtz: Definitely. When I joined Leverkusen’s first team, I learnt a lot from him. Our relationship was really good from the start – he was happy to support and help me.

DFB.de: Are you in contact with him at the moment?

Wirtz: Not so much, because he’s been very busy in recent weeks after his move to Chelsea. I watch him play when I can and I think when he’s settled in in London we’ll become closer again.

DFB.de: Do you have any role models? Sporting ones and non-sporting ones?

Wirtz: Football wise, it’s players who have a similar style to me: João Félix and Kai Havertz. My parents are definitely my non-sporting role models.

DFB.de: How have your parents supported you during your career?

Wirtz: My parents have always kept both my feet on the ground. They know how to put the things I have experienced into perspective, so they have had a big impact on my career so far. I’m thankful that they both supported me over the past few years.

DFB.de: You mainly played in the centre against Moldova on Friday night. Where do you think your best position is?

Wirtz: I think in the centre. I can play the final pass or dribble well in the final third. I also know that I have plenty of things to work on. For example, I have a good shot, but I don’t get enough chances to shoot in games, so I need to work on that.

DFB.de: You are four or five years younger than your teammates in the U21s. What can you learn from them?

Wirtz: I get on well with the lads and we have a lot of fun together – which is a real positive for me. My teammates are obviously a bit more experienced than me and are a bit more mature. I therefore want to learn from them and pick up the odd thing, but ultimately I want to put my own stamp on the team.

DFB.de: What are your thoughts ahead of the game against Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Wirtz: I’m looking forward to the game and I’m hoping to play. We obviously want to win too, which is key if we want to qualify for the EUROs.

