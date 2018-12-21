Qualification for the 2019 World Cup in France has already been secured and the DFB Frauen are currently eight games unbeaten, losing only two of their past eleven games. 2018 has been a positive year for the DFB Frauen but who has left the best impression? Who will be the 2018 women’s player of the year? Voting has now opened and every vote counts.

The players are nominated based on how many appearances they have made and how many minutes they have played. The candidates have all played a minimum of eight games or 50 percent of all game time in 2018, which equates to 495 minutes of playing time. The shortlist is as follows: Alexandra Popp, Sara Doorsoun, Sara Däbritz, Svenja Huth, Almuth Schult, Leonie Maier, Lina Magull, Verena Schweers and Lea Schüller.

We will definitely have a new player of the year this year. 2017 winner Linda Dallmann only made seven appearances this year and was therefore not nominated. Previous winners Dzsenifer Marozsan, Lena Goeßling and Isabel Kerschowski did not make the cut this year. Who will be the new winner? Voting closes on Friday 4th January 2019 at 12:00 noon. Use the link below to vote.