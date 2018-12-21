Who will be Germany’s 2018 Men’s Player of the Year?

2018 was without a doubt a disappointment. But despite the early exit from the World Cup and relegation in the UEFA Nations League, it was not all doom and gloom. We think back to the last-minute 2-1 win against Sweden, which gave us all renewed hope. It’s impossible to forget the convincing wins at home in the Nations League against France and the Netherlands. The 3-0 win against Russia in Leipzig was another sign that things are on the up.

Therefore, we have a question to ask fans this year: who was your Men’s Player of the Year 2018? 13 players have been nominated – those who were involved in at least eight of Germany’s 13 international games, or those who played over 50% of Germany’s international minutes this year.

The link to vote is at the bottom of the article.Voting closes on Saturday 5th January 2019 at 12:00 CET.

Joshua Kimmich has been nominated, having played in all 13 of Germany’s games this year and hence playing the most minutes for the Germany national team out of anyone else. Toni Kroos is also nominated, a former winner of the prize back in 2014. Leroy Sané is the only player who made just eight of the required appearances to be nominated, despite not being involved in Germany’s World Cup campaign.