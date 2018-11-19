Werner: A reflection of this year

Joachim Löw: I’m a little disappointed with the end result because I saw more positives than negatives from our overall performance tonight. We had to find a third goal and this is disappointing looking back on the match. Everyone’s expressions were filled with disappointment in the dressing room. Everyone should have been rewarded for their performances tonight. We have experienced this on multiple occasions in 2018 where our performances have not been rewarded. After Holland scored to make it 2-1, it was clear that they would attack with everything they had as they had momentum on their side. We have a relatively young team and have to learn to hold on to a 2-0 lead and see out the match. All three of our attacking players are very fast, have good movement and have played very well in recent matches. One of the difficulties we experienced in training was to develop more pace in attack and be more dangerous in front of goal. Since Leroy has been part of the squad in September I have been very satisfied with his performances. He is making the progress we require. Leroy has responded really well to not being included in the World Cup squad and he has now come into his own. Making deep runs and turning defence into attack quickly is now the main focus for us. We essentially have a lot of work ahead of us and we began this work after the World Cup ended. We have only spent three weeks together since the World Cup. Changes cannot be made overnight and you cannot produce a new team out of thin air. We simply do not have enough time together as a team for that. We have set ourselves to work on this process and have already advanced a step since the World Cup.

Timo Werner: Before their first goal, we had the game fully under control and had chances to increase our lead. To concede an equaliser is extremely frustrating. We played really well and made some really good chances for ourselves. We should have made it 3-0 and also shouldn’t be conceding goals when we play so well. This game reflects our year as a whole really. We haven’t been able to get our rewards in a lot of games. Now we have to forget 2018 and sort things out next year.

Toni Kroos: I think we deserved more than a draw tonight. It’s annoying as we did a lot of things right, but didn’t seal the win. We had lots of clear chances to score the third goal but didn’t get it. This can happen from time to time. We put a lot of things into plan which we had hoped to do, but there’s still room for improvement as we didn’t win. We have to carry on learning. A win would have done us the world of good.

Leroy Sané: We played well, especially in the first half. We didn’t quite have the same control of the game in the second half and should have perhaps got the third goal to see out the game. Ultimately they just took their chances at the end. I have had a number of setbacks, but I also try to improve my game and work on myself. We want to carry on playing our game. I think we have taken a step in the right direction in the last few games.