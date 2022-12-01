"We’re extremely disappointed" - Costa Rica match reaction

Despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica in Al-Khor, Germany were knocked out of the World Cup due to Japan’s victory over Spain in the other game in Group E. DFB.de has summarised the post-match reaction.

Hansi Flick: I was disappointed and annoyed at our performance in the first half. We had chances for three or four goals, but our mistakes let them into the game. Our exit from the tournament was decided in the last 20 minutes against Japan, not today. We weren’t clinical enough throughout the tournament. We’re massively disappointed and will need to take some time to process this.

Thomas Müller: We gave so much tonight and our positioning wasn’t perfect at times due to how hard we were trying. We lost a bit of discipline, but despite that we were pushing hard throughout the game. We weren’t clinical enough in the end. The fact that we did what we had to do and Japan beat Spain is obviously gutting for us, but it was ultimately out of our hands this evening.

Kai Havertz: We weren’t expecting the Spain result to go the way it did, but we can only blame ourselves. We had enough chances to beat both Japan and Spain. Costa Rica gave us the chance to reach the next round, however we didn’t take it. We came from behind in tonight’s game, that was obviously good. We shouldn’t be losing to Japan with the quality we have, so we are deservedly out now.

Oliver Bierhoff: We’re extremely disappointed. We’re angry too because we had things in our own hands in all three games. Ultimately, football is a simple game. You have to score lots of goals and concede as few goals as you can, which we didn’t manage to do. We could have put more pressure on Spain tonight if we had taken our chances and scored more goals. A trend of the last few years has been us throwing away games we’ve controlled.