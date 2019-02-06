Werder pull off incredible result to beat Dortmund

Dortmund had thought they’d won it not once but twice in extra time, breaking the deadlock both sides of the 105 minute mark. Having gone to extra time in both their previous DFB-Pokal games, against Greuther Fürth and Union Berlin, BVB once again found themselves level at the end of the 90 minutes. After extra time finished 3-3, with four goals coming in just 30 minutes, the game was taken to penalties, where Werder can feel very proud of keeper Jiri Pavlenka, who pulled out some heroics to deny Paco Alcacer and Maximilian Philipp and allow Werder to take a 2-0 lead. It was Max Kruse who pulled the final trigger of the evening, firing in Werder’s fourth penalty, taking them out of Dortmund’s reach and into the next round.

In the 90 minutes, it was Werder who took the lead after Milot Rashica (5’) met Max Kruse’s free-kick early on. It wasn’t until practically the last kick of the first half that Dortmund were able to come up with a reply, as Marco Reus (45+3’) converted a free-kick to put the sides level at the break. No more goals came in the 90, so it was left to Christian Pulisic (105’) to score what looked like the decisive goal in extra time. Pizarro (108’) then replied shortly after to put the game back on level terms. Achraf Hamiki (113’) appeared to have won it for Dortmund with a close-range finish, but Martin Hanik (119’) cancelled out the effort with a late, late header to take the match to penalties.

Paderborn progress to quarter finals after win in Duisburg

SC Paderborn prevailed in the Bundesliga 2 clash in the DFB-Pokal, beating MSV Duisburg 3-1. With no goals in the first half, Duisburg soon took the lead after the break (47’), however Paderborn quickly replied, with two goals in succession, one from Tekpetey (52’) and another from Pröger (61’), to turn the game on its head. Substitute Chrisopher Antwi-Adjej then solidified his side’s place in the next round with a third goal late on (76’).

Despite the visitors having the better chances in the first half, it was actually the hosts that took the lead just 120 seconds after the second half started. That lead lasted just five minutes however, as Paderborn quickly struck back with a stunning curler scored by Tekpetey from the edge of the box. It didn’t take long for the momentum to shift, as Pröger then struck home to give Paderborn a deserved lead just nine minutes later. The final blow was dealt by substitute Christopher Antwi-Adjej, who could hardly miss after he was presented with an empty net to secure his side’s victory and quarter final place.