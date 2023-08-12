Werder dumped out of the DFB-Pokal by Viktoria Köln

Two Bundesliga sides, three second-division teams and one 3. Liga outfit booked their place in the second round of the DFB-Pokal on Saturday afternoon. Borussia Dortmund were comfortable as they won 6-1 at TSV Schott Mainz, Bayer Leverkusen hammered Teutonia 05 Ottensen 8-0 and 1. FC Nürnberg thrashed FC Oberneuland 9-1. Holstein Kiel had to fight hard to win 2-0 at FC Gütersloh. The shock of the afternoon was provided by third tier Viktoria Köln, who scored a stoppage-time winner to defeat Bundesliga opposition Werder Bremen.

Upset in Cologne

The highlight of Saturday afternoon’s games was played at the Stadion Höhenberg in Cologne. Third-division Viktoria Köln played host to Werder Bremen from the Bundesliga, who were immediately under pressure after Amos Pieper was sent off in the 11th minute. Despite this, SVW went ahead courtesy of Marvin Ducksch (36’). Werder academy product David Philipp came back to haunt them in the second half, equalising twice (72’, 79’), the second time to cancel out Niclas Füllkrug’s penalty (77’). Just as the game looked to be heading to extra time, Donny Bogicevic won it for Viktoria in the fifth minute of injury time, to the delight of the home crowd and the dismay of the visitors.

Leverkusen run riot

Leverkusen opened the scoring against Regionalliga side Teutonia Ottensen in the 16th minute via an Edmond Tapsoba header. Victor Boniface (42’) and Florian Wirtz (45+1’) added further goals in the first half to all but seal their progress before the break. Amine Adli from the spot (59’), Jeremie Frimpong (67’), Adam Hlozek (74’, 89’) and Jonas Hofmann (81’) all got themselves on the scoresheet in a resounding victory for Xabi Alonso’s men.

BVB overcome Schott Mainz

Borussia Dortmund needed 22 minutes to break the deadlock at the MEWA Arena in Mainz. Sebastian Haller opened the scoring for them and that opened the floodgates, with Julian Brandt (34’) doubling their lead. The home side pulled one back through Nils Gans (34’), but BVB immediately restored their two-goal advantage thanks to Haller’s second (35’). Terzic’s team scored three more goals in the second half – Marcel Sabitzer (57’), Donyell Malen (79’) and Youssoufa Moukoko (85’) were all successful in the final third for the six-time winners.

Nürnberg thrash Oberneuland 9-1

Kick-off in Oberneuland was postponed by 15 minutes after Nürnberg fans experienced delays in arriving at the stadium. Once the game began, FCN wasted no time in showing that they were the favourites, as Can Uzun opened the scoring in the 10th minute. He would go on to bag a second just four minutes later, with Daichi Hayashi making it 3-0 shortly after (15’). Ahmet Gürleyen headed in Nürnberg’s fourth (19’), with Taylan Duman adding a fifth in the 24th minute. Duman would complete his brace minutes later from the spot, as Nürnberg headed into the break with a commanding 6-0 lead. They would go on to add three goals to their tally after the break, as Uzun (67’), Benjamin Goller (71’) and Christoph Daferner (90’) sealed a dominant 9-1 win. Oberneuland were able to net a consolation goal in the 89th minute through Bakary Lamber, before bowing out of the competition.

St. Pauli cruise through to the next round

St.Pauli took the lead in the 24th minute of their first-round clash with Atlas Delmenhorst, as Eric Smith netted a direct free-kick from 25 metres out. The visitors then doubled their advantage after an own goal from goalkeeper Damian Schobert (59’). The Hamburg-based side were able to add to the scoreline thanks to goals from Elias Saad (68’) and Marcel Hartel (71’ pen.). Delmenhorst were down to 10 men at that point, after Kerem Sari had been sent off for a second bookable offence. Oladapo Afolayan rounded off a 5-0 win for St. Pauli by tucking the ball into the back of the net in the 88th minute.

2-0 win for Holstein Kiel

The hosts recorded the best chance of the first half in what was an evenly-matched game in Gütersloh, as Nico Buckmaier sent his penalty over the bar just before the break (42’). After the change of ends, it was Holmbert Fridjonsson who put the favourites from Kiel ahead in the 72nd minute. The forward netted again in injury time to seal a 2-0 win for his side (90’+2).

created by mmc/dr