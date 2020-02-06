Werder Bremen and Schalke 04 progress to quarter-finals of DFB-Pokal

Werder Bremen beat Dortmund in thriller

With a bumper crowd watching Bundesliga strugglers Werder host league high-fliers Dortmund, fans of both sides witnessed a shock result as the home side won 3-2 despite a late fightback from the visitors. Bremen's new signing Davie Selke marked his return to his former club with a close range finish after the first quarter of an hour as he turned in the rebound of Milot Rashica's initial shot. Leandro Bittencourt gave Werder a 2-0 lead with a stunner from the edge of the box taken on the half-volley on 30 minutes.

Werder looked to be coasting through to the next round before a second half goal from Dortmund super-sub Erling Haaland in the 67th minute put the cat among the pigeons. Werder looked shaken, but not for long as Rashica scudded in a long range effort for Werder's third of the night just three minutes later. Despite restoring the two goal cushion, the game was far from a settled affair as a wonder goal from Dortmund's Gio Reyna (78') forced Werder into seeing how far their grit could take them. After a last-minute Haaland header was turned away, the hosts could breathe a sigh of relief as their professional performance knocked Borussia Dortmund out of the DFB-Pokal.

Schalke produce miraculous comeback to beat Hertha Berlin

In a packed VELTINS-ARENA, Schalke fans witnessed their team produce one of their best performances of the season to come back from two goals down and beat Hertha Berlin in extra time. After Pascal Köpke slotted in from close range in the 12th minute, Schalke looked stunned, and were unable to create good passages of play until just before the break, which was when Hertha struck again. Krzysztof Piątek's shot squirmed under Alexander Nübel and Hertha doubled their lead with only five minutes to go before the break. After the break Schalke appeared a much-improved side, and took advantage of some slack defending by the visitors to reduce the deficit to 2-1 through an effort from Daniel Caligiuri (76').

Just three minutes later Amine Harit found himself in space in the penalty box and finished powerfully from close range to draw Schalke level (81'). After a cagey final nine minutes, both sides entered extra time. In the first period there was some confusion as Jordan Torunarigha received a second yellow card and was sent off, only for VAR to determine that David Wagner had also committed a straight red card offence, and both men walked down the tunnel. It looked as if the game was heading to penalties, but finally Benito Raman took advantage of a failed Hertha corner and countered down the middle of the pitch, shooting through the onrushing goalkeeper's legs to seal the comeback for Schalke (115').