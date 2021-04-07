Werder book final place in semi-finals

Werder Bremen advanced to the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal following a 1-0 win over second-tier SSV Jahn Regensburg. Bremen will now face RB Leipzig at home on 30th April (20:30 CEST). Yuya Osako scored the lone goal of the game just after the break to put his side through to the next round.

The favourites from Bremen got off to a dominant start, but were unable to get past Regensburg's solid defence. The hosts looked to catch Werder on the counter, but faltered in the final third.

Few chances to start

Werder's Milot Rashica recorded the first real chance of the game, as he beat two of his men to get off a shot that was easily scooped up by Regensburg's Alexander Meyer. It took until the 41st minute for the hosts to record a chance of their own, but Andreas Albers' volley went over the crossbar.

The Green-Whites started the second half strong, but so did their opponents. Raschica's shot sailed just wide (46'), while Albers sent a shot just over the bar just minutes later (48'). Osako then playing in Josh Sargent, who narrowly missed the target. Teammate Niklas Moisander then headed against the post in the 50th minute.

Osako opens the scoring

Shortly after, Marco Friedl played a perfect long ball over the Regensburg defence to Osako, who chested it down and volleyed home to put the guests ahead. It was Osako's first goal in all competitions this season. Werder now looked firmly in control, as Regensburg were called upon to defend with everything they had. Osako nearly scored a second, but Regensburg's Meyer stood tall to deny the Japan international from close range.

Despite a passionate performance, Regensburg were unable to record any clear chances on goal in their attempt to get back into the game. Two late set-pieces for the hosts had Werder on the edge of their seats, but they managed to hang on until the final whistle. Werder are back in the semi-finals for the first time since 2018/19, and are yet to concede in the DFB-Pokal this season.