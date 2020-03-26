#WePlayAtHome: DFB launches virtual charity tournament on new eFootball platform.

Since football can’t be played on the pitch for now, it’ll have to take place in the living room. The German Football Association (DFB) has arranged a charity tournament on 23rd April on its new eFootball platform. Using with the hashtag #WePlayAtHome, international eSports players, casual gamers and professional footballers, as well as entertainment stars and YouTubers, will face off to raise money for a good cause. World champion Mohammed “MoAuba” Harkous and reigning German champion Michael “MegaBit” Bittner are among those signed up to play.

Users can sign up for the “Home Game Series” right away at www.dfb-efootball.de,, in order to qualify for the charity tournament. After a series of four “Home Games”, which the format of weekly individual tournaments, the four winners will join up with the rest of the four teams for the tournament on April 23rd. FIFA 20 is the game of choice, played on Playstation. All the proceeds of the tournament will go to the KINDERTRÄUME, through which the DFB’s Egidius Braun foundation and the national team support various programs and organisations domestically and worldwide.

Both the “Home Game Series” and the charity tournament can be watched on www.dfb-efootball.de,, as well as the DFB’s Youtube and Twitch channels. In addition, the DFB will be providing detailed coverage of the events on its social media accounts. The media partner for the charity tournament will be 7Sports. The ProSiebenSat.1 Group will provide updates on the latest big names and sponsors to sign up, as well as preparations for the tournament, on its TV and digital channels. These include the “Esports: Professional Gaming Magazine” on ProSieben MAXX, esports.com and ran.de.

All eFootball fans can now find themselves at home on the DFB’s new eFootball platform, from ambitious casual games right through to professionals – not only during, but also after the “Home Game Series” and charity tournament. Editorial content, streams, statistics and plenty of insights are just some of the features available. The national eSports team will also be featured prominently on the platform in the future. The crossover with the beautiful game also guarantees a presence on FUSSBALL.DE, the digital home of amateur football. All information on the registration process and precise dates of the “Home Game Series” can be found on the platform itself.

DFB general secretary, Dr. Friedrich Curtius: “As the DFB, we have an important responsibility during this current situation. We’ve also noticed how much everyone is missing football as a form of entertainment right now. I think it’s great that, together with people from many different fields, we have found a way to combine our responsibility with entertainment.”

Mohammed “MoAuba” Harkous: “Football connects us all. Mostly on the pitch, but more than ever in the virtual world. Of course, the event is not about winning, but about having fun and doing something good. And by using the hashtag #WePlayAtHome, we hope to send an important message to everyone that really cannot be said enough right now: Stay at home and take care!”

Stefan Zant, CEO of 7Sports, said: “At the moment, the top priority is that both young and old stay at home. Gaming and eSports are more popular than ever before. We can see that with the increasing growth of esports.com. Our virtual tournament gives the FIFA 20 community the chance to play with professional gamers, professional players and many other familiar faces. We hope to be able to make this prolonged time at home a little bit more exciting.”

created by mmc/jm