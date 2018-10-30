Wehen Wiesbaden want to “cause another upset”

SV Wehen Wiesbaden have already knocked one club from Hamburg out of the DFB Pokal this year, beating FC St. Pauli 3-2 after extra time in the first round. On 30th October (20:45 CET), they face Hamburger SV. “It’s an absolute dream tie for us,” said SVWW’s sporting director Christian Hock: “We want to celebrate another cup victory in the Brita-Arena and we’ll give everything to cause another upset.”

Fans were elated following the draw for the second round. “The phone hasn’t stopped ringing,” the third-tier side wrote on their website. Tickets sold out after just four hours, meaning there will be 12,566 fans watching the clash with “one of the greatest German traditional clubs,” as Hock described them.

First meeting since 2009

The two sides have only faced each other once before, and both teams will remember the game. In 2008/09, Wehen Wiesbaden beat Darmstadt 98, Alemannia Aachen and Karlsruher SC on their way to the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal, where they lost 2-1 to HSV.

A Marko Kopilas own-goal (17’) and Mladen Petric (37’) put HSV in front. Later in the game, current Mainz head coach Sandro Schwarz pulled a goal back but SVWW couldn’t find an equaliser. Wiesbaden were relegated from the 2. Bundesliga at the end of the season and have been playing in the third tier ever since.

Three-time DFB-Pokal winners HSV reached the semi-finals of the cup for the first time since 1997, but lost 4-2 to Werder Bremen. The side have only got to the quarter-finals twice since, in 2013/14 and 2016/17. Their first meeting for almost ten years could be seen as a good omen for both sides.