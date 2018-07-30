Wehen Wiesbaden looking to surprise again

In this season’s first round of the DFB Pokal, third-division SV Wehen Wiesbaden will face FC St. Pauli of the second tier (Friday August 17th, 20:45 CEST). The club from Hamburg finished twelfth last season in the 2. Bundesliga, while the hosts for the encounter came fourth in their division, automatically qualifying them for the Cup.

The two clubs have only faced each other four times in the 2. Bundesliga. St Pauli have the better of the head-to-head record and between 2007 and 2009, recorded two wins, one loss and a draw. Wehen Wiesbaden, who as a second-division team in the 2008/09 season made it to the quarterfinals of the DFB Pokal, also qualified for the tournament last season, when they reached the second round with a 2-0 home win over Erzgebirge Aue, but then bowed out with a defeat (3-1) to top-flight FC Schalke 04.

Sporting director Christian Hock is excited about the prospect of a Friday night game at the BRITA-Arena: “We’re very happy with the scheduling. We’re looking forward to the special floodlit atmosphere in our stadium against an attractive opponent.”