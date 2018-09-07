The German national side contested their first game in the Nations League. Head coach Joachim Löw’s team played out a goalless draw in Munich against World champions France. DFB.de gives you the reactions to the game:

Joachim Löw: The way in which we approached today’s game was very important. We were well organised and defensive stability was key. We didn’t want to be hit on the counter. Everyone was willing to get back and defend. We made some good chances and could have got a goal. The game was a good basis to work from for the upcoming fixtures.

Toni Kroos: Today we were successful in doing what we set out to do. We wanted to stay compact and I think we achieved that. We knew that there was a lot at stake today. We hardly let France have a chance in the first half. In the second half we controlled the game well. It’s just a shame that we couldn’t make a goal from the chances we had.

Thomas Müller: It was important for us to show a lot of commitment today. We didn’t play as openly on the attack. We didn’t take as many risks, particularly in the first half. We could have won the game in the second half if we’d had a little more luck. We were desperate to show that we have heart and wanted to win back the fan’s approval.

Mats Hummels: Stability was important for us today. I feel we achieved what we wanted to against the World champions. Our focus was defence, but we also didn’t want to neglect our offensive game. We wanted to show that we have the potential to perform. Today, we made a step in the right direction.