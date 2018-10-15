"We want a courageous and a dynamic performance"

Joachim Löw about...

...the current state of the Germany team: Of course the defeat to the Netherlands was painful for the players, the coaches and all the fans. I know already that we cannot get back to the highest level if we continue like this. It is a process which will have set backs along the way. We have analysed the game and discussed what went wrong with each other. In the first 30 minutes, we were quite good but in the end we didn't have the confidence to put everything into place. We had lots of attacks but unfortunately they were not very structured. I think we learnt many things in the defeat. We now need to get together, back each other and make things right.

…possible changes: There will need to be a couple of personnel and tactical changes to the team. We have to improve ourselves in both areas. We allowed our opponents too many counter opportunities at the end of the game, something which France are better at that as well. We gave a lot going forward but couldn’t get any rewards. We want a courageous and dynamic performance against France tomorrow. Obviously after a 3-0 defeat I will consider making changes, but Manuel Neuer will definitely be in goal.

...himself: It’s clear that we need to stay together as a group. At the moment though, it is more important to me that we get the players back motivated and ready for the game. Obviously there was going to be a lot of criticism after the last game, but I just try and block that all out. The game tomorrow is all that matters now and we need to show the right response, as well as a better performance. Our job is to ignore what others are saying and dealing with the pressure, something I feel I am good at.

Manuel Neuer about...

...his own form: I felt that I was somewhat unlucky in the last game. After taking one step off my line, I realised that I wouldn’t make the ball so I went backwards again. As a goalkeeper, you never look good in these situations. Up until this moment, I had been pleased with my performance. We didn’t have much luck as a team either, there’s always a fine line. I feel that I am fully fit and that I don’t have any current issues. My foot is 100% again and I felt that I played well in the World Cup too. I’m in good form at the moment, but I haven’t had that many chances to prove it. I have trained very well this week too. Perhaps the run of the games hasn’t been very kind to me in recent times.

...the home game against France: We played well against France in Munich. With a little bit of luck we could have won it, especially with the chances we had. We are highly motivated to get the three points, although we know beating the World Champions will be a very difficult task.

...preparation for the game in Paris: We have sat down together and thought about the game at length. We know how serious the current situation is and as a team we talk with one another very well. It should also be said that our opponents aren’t nobodies, although the Netherlands haven’t been in the best run of form. They are no bad team and France are World Champions. We know what is ahead of us.

...the different views on the Netherlands game: I don’t know if I have played down the result or not. The way we played wasn’t reflected in the final score, although we had obviously hoped for more. We couldn’t get any rewards for our play in the first half an hour, which is one of our problems at the moment. We didn’t defend well in the last ten minutes and were punished. We did, however, show the correct attitude to try and turn the game around, which is one positive we will take with us. We didn’t want to just lose 1-0 and therefore you are more open at the back.

