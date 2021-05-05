“We need a perfect day”

The DFB-Pokal is back in Berlin! Giovane Elber, representing current holders Bayern München, was on hand to bring the trophy back to the capital during the traditional cup handover ahead of the final on 13th May (20:45 CEST). Mayor Michael Müller, Andreas Geisel, senator for the interior and sport, as well as RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, RBL representative Perry Bräutigam, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and BVB legend Karl-Heinz Riedle were all present for the ceremony. DFB.de has all the quotes from those present.

Oliver Mintzlaff on…

...Leipzig reaching the final: As a young club, we’re very happy to have reached the final for the second time in the last three years. We want to do better this time round, than we did two years ago. We didn’t have much luck with the draw this season, and were drawn against several Bundesliga sides and were lucky on occasion to advance. If you’ve reached the final, then you want to win. We haven’t had many chances to do so, as a young club. We fought to get here, and don’t want this to be just a short trip to Berlin. It will be a tough challenge. We want to win our first major trophy, and anything is possible in the final. The Pokal is an unpredictable competition. We will need to have a perfect day. We’re looking forward to the game.

Perry Bräutigam on…

...reaching the final: We’re overjoyed at reaching our second Pokal final. Thank you to the DFB and to all the teams who played while adhering to the hygiene measures. Thank you to Berlin, for hosting us. We’re looking forward to a great game against a great team. It won’t be easy and we’re happy to be taking part again. Reaching the final the way we did against Werder Bremen gives it some real hype and really helps to push the team. We want to win the cup. Lifting the trophy as a player is really something special.

...the significance of the game: Winning the Pokal wouldn’t just be for the club, but for the region as a whole. We’re happy and proud to be able to experience this. That’s the feeling we get from everyone. It would be huge for the team, the club and the fans if we were to win the DFB-Pokal.

Hans-Joachim Watzke on…

...the current cup season for BVB: It’s part of our DNA that we reach the final after having advanced to the semis.

Karl-Heinz Riedle on…

...the current cup season for BVB: There were some great games, like against Holstein Kiel recently. There were several who thought that we might stumble. But the lads did incredibly well, and it was a great game.

...the final against RB Leipzig: It will be an evenly-matched game. Both teams are in form, which means that it will be close.

...a final without the fans: Everyone is looking forward to this game. It’s tough to accept that it will take place behind closed doors. I still have good memories of 2017, when there were nearly 100,000 BVB fans who accompanied us to Berlin. It’s tough, but something that we have to accept right now.

Giovane Elber on…

...the excitement of the final: It’s always special to play in the cup final. It’s do or die. You have to be in good form on the day in order to win.

...his first time winning the cup: Winning the cup for the first time in 1997 with VfB Stuttgart was important because it was also my final game for the club. I scored twice against Energie Cottbus back then. That was a nice parting gift for the fans.

...his prediction for this year’s final: It will be a tough game between two good teams. I’m looking forward to the game.

created by dfb/asv