Despite a courageous performance, Germany fell to a 2-1 Nations League defeat away at world champions France in Paris. DFB.de gathers the thoughts of Germany head coach Joachim Löw, DFB president Reinhard Grindel as well as captain Manuel Neuer, Nico Schulz and Serge Gnabry.

Joachim Löw: We cannot be disappointed with tonight’s performance. We matched the performance of the world champions. We had to find a second goal in the first half and we consequently were not rewarded for the performance we put in tonight. France possess a lot of quality and you saw this tonight. We can learn from their efficiency in front of goal. I am pleased that we came back with a lot of courage tonight in the wake of the disappointing result against the Netherlands. The team gave everything they had tonight. Unfortunately we have this disappointing result to live with. However, you can see that our changes have to be consistently implemented. The young players still don’t have the experience to be successful in the long term. I do have a lot of optimism for the future, based on what I saw tonight.

Reinhard Grindel: It was a very good team performance. You can accept conceding a goal like the one Griezmann scored tonight but of course conceding a penalty is bitter. What the players showed tonight gives us have confidence for the future and you can build upon this.

Manuel Neuer: "The defeat feels bad. Especially after leading 1-0 and having everything under control. You saw the effort today, but we didn’t back it up with a second goal. Jogi and the team had a clear plan and we actually stuck to it today. The result doesn’t reflect the run of play."

Nico Schulz: "We played very well, stood strong at the back. However, it’s disappointing that we haven’t won here. We gave little away, which isn’t easy against France."

Serge Gnabry: "I don’t think we were worse than France at all. We controlled the game well. It was difficult at the back. If we had made better use of our counters, we could have even been 2-0 up."