"We Kick Corona": Goretzka and Kimmich donate one million Euro

Germany internationals Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich have launched an online platform to provide help during the Corona crisis, getting the ball rolling with a private donation of one million Euro. The initiative, "We Kick Corona", sets out to support any charities, welfare organisations and medical facilities requiring immediate help as a result of the pandemic. "We can only beat Corona as a team," said Goretzka. Teammate Joshua Kimmich went on to say that solidarity both on a small and large scale is vital now.

"As professional footballers, we live a healthy privileged life," say the two Germany stars on their new website, www.WeKickCorona.com: "Therefore, we see it as our obligation to take on responsibility in these difficult times. Giving and helping one another is the name of the game. We are not just FC Bayern München and Germany players, but also a part of our society, where there expectation is now, more than ever, to stick together and take on responsibility."

Charities and other institutions can request for immediate aid from the one million Euro donation, which Goretzka and Kimmich have made available. The two national team players have also called for people to support the initiative with further donations, "in order to help more and more charitable organisations." #WeKickCorona is there to help "all those across Germany, who are helping others. We are all aware that our involvement can only be a small contribution to the cause."