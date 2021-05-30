“We have unbelievable ambition in the team"

The Germany national team began their training camp in Seefeld on Friday. Lukas Klostermann, Leroy Sané, Matthias Ginter and Emre Can discussed preparations and the upcoming Euros at their press conference on Sunday. DFB.de has collected the most important quotes.

Lukas Klostermann on...

…a difficult group to begin EURO 2020: It’s amazing because those are the games that you want to play in as a professional footballer. I think that it’s a big challenge, but we all love big challenges. Nobody is afraid, nobody has the jitters. You look forward to mixing it with the best and so we are hungry to get going in the group stage.

…the upcoming friendlies against Denmark and Latvia: It’s a good measure of where we are at once we’ve had a few days to let that fluidity set in so that our patterns of play run smoother. It might also show us what we need to keep working on. So the friendlies are really important. We want to contest the games as best we can and put into practice all the things we’ve been doing on the training pitch.

…the return of Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels: Right from day one their desire to take responsibility has been noticeable. I think that it will definitely help us as a team because they are players who spread good vibes away from the pitch. That is really important in training and during the course of a tournament.

Matthias Ginter on...

…what the team is working on in training: There have been three main things so far. Firstly there’s the defence, being more compact and solid as a team. In attack it’s about making sure we’re more clinical and don’t need too many chances to score a goal. And we’ve also worked on attacking and defending set pieces. We have to make it more difficult to score against us.

…the favourites for the Euros: I would say that France and England are the favourites. We may not have as much experience as other countries, but we have unbelievable ambition in the team and we want to be as successful as possible no matter what. When all the pieces come together, the possibilities are insane. We need to gel as a team again and then nobody will find it easy to play against us.

…games in front of fans: They are so important. If you watched the Champions League final, it felt like the game was sold out and there were only 14,000 there. It is unbelievably important to have the fans’ emotions there with you, to feel their passion and joy. We hope to play in front of as many fans as possible.

Leroy Sané on...

…his former club, Manchester City, losing in the Champions League final: I felt really, really sorry for the lads because I obviously know them well. I was wishing for the club and all their fans that they would take home their first Champions League trophy. But I know that the team will remain hungry and they’ll do it someday. I wish them only the best.

…what makes the Euros special: For me, it’s really important and just a great thing to play for the national team and represent the country. The Euros don’t come along every year. It brings together the best players from the best nations. Lifting that trophy is a huge dream for every player. We’ll try our best to do that.

…the advantage of playing alongside so many German teammates with FC Bayern Munich: Obviously I play more regularly with a few of the guys now, and through that you have a better idea of how things go. That helps a little, but at the end of the day it’s not just Bayern players on the pitch. We all have to function as one, so it’s good to study my teammates’ play up close in training.

Emre Can on...

…Germany boss Joachim Löw: He is just the same as he’s always been, he hasn't changed. He wants to achieve something at the Euros, as do all of us in the squad. We can start the Euros with confidence because we have a really, really good team with a good mix of experience and younger players.

…aims for EURO 2020: You can call it a success when you’re lifting the trophy in the air. We aren’t the favourites for the title, but that could be an advantage for us. Nobody expected much from us at the 2017 Confederations Cup either, and we ended up winning the thing. As Germany, the aim always has to be to win the title.

…a tough group: Everyone knows that our group is extremely hard. France and Portugal are two world-class teams. You can't underestimate Hungary either, but we have a good side as well. It won't be easy for the other teams to face us. We know that too and we will see what happens.

created by mmc/ml