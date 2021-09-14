“This team and these players have a great deal of stories to tell.” - Warner Bros' Martina Hänsel with Merle Frohms

Warner Bros. Documentary – all the info

The DFB and film & TV conglomerate Warner Brothers are planning a documentary series around the women’s national team. In a a press conference before the World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria in Cottbus on Saturday (16:05 CEST) and Tuesday’s game against Serbia in Chemnitz (16:00 CEST), Warner’s Martina Hänsel and national goalkeeper Merle Frohms shared the details about the project, which DFB.de will answer all the most important questions on.

What form will it take?

A six-part series is planned, with each episode lasting around 60 minutes. It’s a world-first: A series of this kind about a women’s national team has never been made before.

What period of time will it cover?

It’s planned for the documentary to follow the team until at least the EURO 2022 championships in England. However, it’s not decided yet whether the series will end with or just after the competition – that decision will depend on the narratives and stories which are being played out at the time. It’s also possible that the series will continue after the EUROs.

When did Warner Bros. start following the team?

The team was first visited in February of 2021, primarily to build up trust and get to know each other. In April the cameras were first brought in, and since then Warner Bros. has been part of the team. There’s no script, no rehearsals and no fake stories – the main point of the series is to tell the authentic story of the protagonists.

What will it be about?

The players will be shown with the national team, of course, but also both at their own clubs and in their private surroundings. “Our theme is more than just football,” said Martina Hänsel. It will not simply show sporting developments but also the everyday life of the players and their dual career as internationals as well as club players. The lives of the protagonists will be shown in an authentic way.

When will it be released?

The show’s release will depend on the the stories it will tell, and how long they take to play out. It’s not decided yet if it will be released in 2022 or 2023, but a second series is already being considered. “This team and these players have a great deal of stories to tell,” said Hänsel. There will be a lot of marketing for the show – its goal in this respect is to have as much publicity as possible.

What is the aim of the series?

“We’re turning the light on” is the show’s tagline. The stories of these personalities, these role models, should be brought into the light and made public. Our perspective will not look at the difference between men’s and women’s football – it will be self-confident.

