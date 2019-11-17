Waldschmidt injured

Luca Waldschmidt suffered a midfacial fracture and concussion, as well as an injury to his right knee and ankle during Germany‘s 4-0 victory over Belarus on Saturday evening. The DFB and SC Freiburg’s medical departments will carry out further examinations in due course. The 23-year-old, who replaced Serge Gnabry in the 84th minute of the game, will travel back to Freiburg from the national team headquarters in Dusseldorf today. Joachim Low will have to do without him for the final EURO qualification match against Northern Ireland on Tuesday (20:45 CET).

The U21 European Championship runner-up sustained the injuries during a coming together with opposition keeper Alexander Gutor shortly after he was subbed on. At the end of the match, Waldschmidt was taken to hospital in Mönchengladbach. Germany qualified for EURO 2020 with a game to spare thanks to the 0-0 draw between the Netherlands and Northern Ireland.