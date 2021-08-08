Waldhof Mannheim upset Frankfurt

SV Waldhof Mannheim celebrated a huge shock in the first round of the DFB-Pokal against Eintracht Frankfurt. The third-division team knocked out Europa League qualifiers Frankfurt 2-0.

Frankfurt enjoyed more of the ball in the first half without creating anything clear-cut. With the game goalless at half time, the 3. Liga team punished Frankfurt early on in the second period with two goals. Marcel Seegert headed home a well placed Marc Schnatterer corner from the edge of the six-yard box. Things were to get even better for Waldhof, however, when Dominik Martinovic put a lovely ball into the box and Joseph Boyomba latched onto it before Kevin Trapp to make it 2-0 (52’).

It didn’t get any easier for Frankfurt, who had to play the last half an hour a man down, as Martin Hinteregger received a second yellow card in the 62nd minute. Mannheim were not about to let go of their advantage, however, and it was only Trapp who prevented them from grabbing a third, saving Martinovic’s shot with his feet (72’).

Oldenburg without a chance against Düsseldorf

Fortuna Düsseldorf had the better start away to underdogs VfL Oldenburg. After 13 minutes, Rouwen Hennings headed in from Leonardo Koutris’ cross. The second was similar, as Nikolas Nartey crossed from the right and Hennings won it in the air. This time, defender Carsten Abbes was unlucky to put it into his own net. Things then got worse for Oldenburg when goalkeeper Thilo Pöpken fouled Felix Klaus in the box, and Dawid Kownacki converted from the spot (26’).

Rouwen Hennings scored the second penalty of the game after 61 minutes to make it 4-0. The final goal was another header, this time Nicklas Shipnoski from close range to make it 5-0 (70’).

Schalke win it in the second half

In a repeat of the 2016 first round, FC Schalke 04 went to FC 08 Villingen. Just like on that occasion, Schalke came away 4-1 winners. Schalke were better in the first half, and went ahead through Marius Bülter (17’). Villingen managed to hit back with a goal from Nedzad Plavci, much to the joy of the home fans. Dimitrios Grammozis’ team talk clearly worked, however, as Schalke came out with the bit between their teeth, putting to bed any chance the lower league side had. Rodrigo Zalazar (49’) and Marius Bülter (50’) put the away side back in front, and 3-1 turned out to be an unassailable advantage. Yaroslav Mikhailov wrapped things up at the end to complete the 4-1 win (79’).

Berlin sides go through

Hertha BSC struggled past 3. Liga outfit SV Meppen, with the first ending goalless at the Hänsch-Arena. The hosts were the better side after the break, hitting the woodwork twice. However, Davie Selke rose highest from a Marvin Plattenhardt corner in injury time to send Hertha to the second round (91’).



Hertha’s city rivals, 1. FC Union Berlin, also progressed thanks to a 1-0 win. They travelled south to face another third-tier team in the form of Türkgücü München. Unlike Hertha, though, they took the lead earlier on during their game. Taiwo Awoniyi profited from some sloppy defending and squared it to Max Kruse, who only had to convert into an empty net (23’). After having a goal chalked off for offside, Union held on for the victory.

Three matches go to extra time

Fourth tier Rot-Weiß Koblenz managed to keep Bundesliga 2 team Jahn Regensburg quiet for 26 minutes, but then conceded twice in quick succession. Jan-Niklas Beste scored from close range after 27 minutes, before Andreas Albers made it 2-0 with a header (31’). Beste created the third in the 68th minute for Max Besuschkow, sending Regensburg comfortably into the second round.

Six of the afternoon games ended after 90 minutes, with the other three going to extra time. One of those was Mark van Bommel’s first game in charge of VfL Wolfsburg. They were taking on Preußen Münster from the Regionalliga West. After a poor pre-season, the Wolves failed to start convincingly and it was 0-0 at the break.

Brekalo rescues Wolfsburg in normal time

Münster took their chance from a set piece to go ahead against Wolfsburg. Marcel Hoffmeier rose highest to meet Joshua Holtby’s corner in the 74th minute. Wolfsburg’s increased pressure was rewarded in the closing phases, however, Josip Brekalo levelling late on after turning home Kevin Mbabu’s cross (90’).



In extra time, the home side could have gone ahead again. Substitute Deniz-Fabian Bindemann broke into the opposition area but couldn’t direct his shot around goalkeeper Koen Casteels (100’). Just moments later, there was no mistake at the other end of the pitch. Sebastian Bornauw flicked on a cross, where Wout Weghorst headed into the back of the net from close range (103‘). Holtby had another chance to level things for the home side, but in the end Ridle Baku was able to increase the lead to 3-1 to book Wolfsburg’s ticket for the second round.

Köln win on penalties

Carl Zeiss Jena nearly managed to shock 1. FC Köln. Jena started well and went ahead in the fifth minute when Maximilian Wolfram volleyed home from a Maximilian Krauss cross. Their lead lasted all the way until the 69th minute. Ellyes Skhiri placed the ball into the bottom left corner and the favourites could relax somewhat.

In extra time 1. FC Köln thought they had their winner, but Timo Hübers’ 95th minute strike was ruled out for a foul in the build-up. Just before the end, Köln were again close to winning it, but Louis Schaub’s effort was thwarted by Lukas Sedlak in the Jena net (120+1). Jena took it to penalties, but missed their first two, giving themselves a hill to climb. Marvin Schwäbe was the Billy Goats’ hero from the spot as Köln won it 4-2 on penalties.

Schnellbacher brace not enough for Elversberg

1. FSV Mainz 05 were another Bundesliga side to narrowly survive the first round of the DFB-Pokal. Despite hitting the woodwork twice in the first half, they weren’t able to break the deadlock away to fourth-tier side SV Elversberg. After a third (!) shot off the frame of the goal, they were punished by the hosts. Nico Karger won the ball in midfield and played in Luca Schnellbacher, who rounded goalkeeper Robin Zentner to make it 1-0 (74’). The Zerofivers pushed hard for an equaliser and eventually found it through Jonathan Burkardt at the back post (89’).

With the game now in extra time, SVE shocked Mainz for a second time. A long ball from ‘keeper Frank Lehmann eventually came to Schnellbacher and he beautifully dinked it over Zentner to make it 2-1 (110’). However, Burkardt was on hand again to level things and take it to penalties (116’).

The penalty shootout, like the game itself, could barely split the two sides. The first 15 takers all converted until Laurin von Piechowski hit the bar for Elversberg, meaning Mainz scraped through 8-7 on penalties.

created by mmc/dr