Voss-Tecklenburg: "We won’t change the entire line-up"

In a key European Championship qualifier on Saturday, the Germany women’s national team beat direct rivals Ireland 3-0. The result maintained an immaculate record in qualifying so far: five wins from five matches, with 34 goals scored and none conceded. Qualification for the 2022 Euros is now within touching distance, and the next assignment is a fixture in Montenegro on Tuesday (16:00 CEST). Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team registered a huge 10-0 home victory in the reverse fixture back in August 2019. Germany’s head coach spoke about the upcoming opponents ahead of the match, while also sharing her thoughts on squad rotation, the talent available to Germany, and a special milestone for one of the players.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on…

…the journey to Montenegro: Everything was really relaxed because the trip had been planned so well. We were able to get on the plane quickly and we had plenty of room to socially distance. Things went just as smoothly upon our arrival in Montenegro. We got through passport control and onto the bus without any issues, before eating dinner at the team hotel.

… a milestone for Dszenifer Maroszán, who is one match away from her 100th cap: Dszenifer has already been told that she will play. We all agreed that it is a special day for her – something that I know from my own experience. It’s an outstanding achievement to play 100 matches for your country, so we will try to honour it appropriately.

…the players’ workload: This is something that’s really important for us. We have a responsibility to manage the players’ workload – it’s something that we take really seriously. We already made certain changes against Ireland with this in mind.

…an opportunity to play the younger players: We want to field a younger, fresher team tomorrow, but we won’t be changing the entire line-up. It is a European qualifier at the highest level, regardless of the quality of the opposition. For the young players, this is a special situation with a lot of new things to process, even more so when they have the chance to actually get out there on the pitch. Rotating the team doesn’t mean that you don’t respect your opponents, but it gives us the chance to get a better idea of what the new players can bring.

…Germany’s talented youngsters: We are in really good shape – we are happy that we have so many exciting players in our league and in our youth set-up. It also helps that we are in such close contact with scouts, coaches and youth teams. From the very start, we made it clear that we have one eye on the future. We want to think long-term and not just focus on the next one or two years – we are already thinking about 2025 and beyond. The youngsters are looking really promising. We have some really talented players who we trust will make the breakthrough sometime in the future. It’s important that the players know that we recognise their talent; we want to show them that they have a future, while also making them aware that they have plenty of time to develop.

