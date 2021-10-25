Voss-Tecklenburg: “We need patience and calm”

Before the Germany women’s national team faced off against Israel for the second time in a week in the World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and player Jule Brand spoke to the press in a digital conference. DFB.de has all the latest.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on...

... the matchplan: The plan isn’t far away from the one which we set out with in the first game against Israel. We know that we did a lot of good things there. We made over 800 passes and had over 70% possession, but didn’t create enough from that dominance. We weren’t effective enough and didn’t find ways to cause our opponents problems in the box. Precision is important. We need to have better positional play, and we need more patience and calm when building up to the final pass. I’m sure we’ll get more chances and hopefully make them count. We can’t start doubting ourselves after the first failure; we need to stick to the plan.

... the state of the squad: Everyone is fit and able to play. We will make some changes to the starting XI though, because of the high workload – we’ll be making those decisions based less on individual performances, and more on where we have opportunities to bring a different kind of energy into this game.

... Lea Schüller: She has developed brilliantly at Bayern Munich, but did need a bit of time in her first year. A lot was new to her, but she’s matured well and is one of four or five striking options for us in Germany. She’s made the next step and is well aware that she needs to keep proving herself with her performances.

... the draw for the EUROs: I’m happy that the draw is finally taking place and that we can prepare for our opponents. All the teams are there on merit and will pose a challenge to us. It also means that we finally know where we’ll be playing and how we’ll be able to prepare.

Jule Brand on...

... intentions for the game: We analysed our last game, and know what we didn’t do well, and where we can improve. We have a game plan which we will try to put into place as well as possible.

... her own personal development: If you’d come to me a year and a half ago and said I would be sitting here now, I wouldn’t have believed you. I was playing in the second division back then! Everything just went so fast last year.

... her club: There are a lot of players who play or have played at Hoffenheim. Reaching the Champions League was a big step for us, and showed how the club has developed. We’re on a good path, but we still have ambitions. It’s a great club, which has developed lots of younger players.

... physically keeping fresh: Many of us have played back-to-back games and that takes a toll on your energy levels. We’ve had plenty of time to recover since the last game and refill our tanks, so we’re ready for the game.

