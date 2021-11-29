Voss-Tecklenburg: “We know that we’re the better side”

The women’s national team will round off the year with a cracker as they take on Portugal in Faro on Tuesday (19:00 CET). Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side are top of their World Cup qualifying group H ahead of their midweek hosts, who sit in second place. The head coach was joined by Lena Oberdorf at the digital press conference ahead of the game. DFB.de has rounded up the most important quotes.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on…

… the Portugal game: The plan is to carry out our own game. We want to impose it on Portugal. We’ve analysed our opposition in depth and our players are in great shape. We’re going into the game full of confidence. We’re coming up against a good side who have a lot of attacking quality. The coach has been in charge for a long time and has developed the team. Like always, however, the focus is on our own game. We don’t want to allow them to get into the game, we want to show aggression in our pressing and go to the maximum with out transitions. We know that the opposition are a good team, but we also know that we are the better side. We’ll go out onto the pitch and want to show that we’re the better team. Part of football is encountering new challenges, and we have to show that we can overcome new challenges. We’re looking forward to a good game. We want to win and take the next step towards Australia and New Zealand. I’m sure that we will perform well. After that we’ll see what kind of result comes from that.

… the meaning of the game: We can take a really big step. To go five points clear would be a big statement. However, things could also look very different. We will do our best to avoid that. The group is tight and we’re all aware of that. A victory would be a cool way to end the year.

… the surroundings in Portugal: We don’t feel uncomfortable here. We’ll get to know the stadium in the final session before the game and then go into the match full of energy and enjoyment.

… team news: Everyone is available to play. Like always, there are a few small issues with a few players, but everyone is capable of playing.

… Lena Oberdorf: Lena can do a fantastic job in the centre of defence. She’s already played in that position in a few important games for her club. She can play anywhere from centre back to 6, 8, 10 or 9. That’s a privilege. She is really important for our team structure. We can develop flexibility and dynamism with her. She can push the game from the back and also appear in the box at times. We are happy that we have so many players who can give 100 per cent in one or two different positions. She is one of them.

… Jule Brand and the options in midfield: Jule Brand is always an option for the starting eleven. But we always look at how the past few weeks have been. Everything is possible. We’re pleased that we have four pillars on the wing and behind. It's a huge addition that we have players who make us better coming off the bench. It's great that we have this quality.

… the departing Hannelore Ratzeburg: You can’t put into words what Hannelore Ratzeburg has done for women’s football. It’s a lifetime achievement. She also helped me personally in difficult moments. We will only realise what we had in her when she is no longer around. What she has achieved speaks for itself. What really impresses me is her long-term memory. She can recall games, places, youth teams- where and when she was. That shows how she lived the football life. She enjoyed going against the wind and taking criticism. All that will be missed in the end. But I'm sure we have people who, while they can't replace her one-to-one, will continue to build on the foundations that she laid. She is a pioneer.

Lena Oberdorf on…