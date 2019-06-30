Voss-Tecklenburg: “This doesn’t have to be a setback for us”

The Germany Women’s team were not able to make it to the semi-finals in France as Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team were beaten 2-1 by Sweden in the quarter-finals. After the game, Voss-Tecklenburg spoke about the World Cup exit and the fact that the team missed the opportunity for Olympic qualification.

Question: Mrs Voss-Tecklenburg, you said before the tournament that the main target was Olympic qualification. Now, looking towards 2020, how difficult will this setback be for the Germany Women’s team.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: It’s relatively difficult to predict at the moment. I’m looking at the sporting aspects. This tournament did us good in terms of our process. Every tournament helps young players. We didn’t manage to qualify because Europe has such a good quality of football. You could see that in this game. It doesn’t have to be a setback for us. We have to set ourselves a new target, and that is the European Championship. We will try everything to qualify.

Question: Did Dzenifer Marozsan live up to expectations when she was put on in the second half?

Voss-Tecklenburg: Yes she did.

Question: Before the game you said that Germany has never been away from the pinnacle of world football. What do you make of that after that quarter-final?

Voss-Tecklenburg: That’s a question that requires the definition: “How big is the pinnacle of world football?” The game was tight. We’ve shown time and again where we sit in the world. What matters is the consistency to get back up when you have setbacks. That’s something that we’ve experienced for the first time with this tournament and now we have to analyse how we move on from this situation.

Question: Does the team in general lack the experience to deal with such type of situations?