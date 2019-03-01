Voss-Tecklenburg secures winning start as DFB-Frauen coach against France

The DFB-Frauen have secured a winning start to 2019, defeating World Cup hosts France 1-0 away in the Stade Francis Le Basser in Laval. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg made the perfect start to life as DFB-Frauen coach and the team are now unbeaten in nine consecutive matches.

Both teams wanted to attack in the early stages of the match and the visitors were nearly rewarded with a third minute lead. However, French goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi was forced into an early save and Dzsenifer Marozsán, who returned to the squad for the first time in ten months, arrived a fraction too late with the goal gaping in front of her. Shortly afterwards, France went close at the other end to opening the scoring but they were missing the crucial final pass to open up the Germany defence.

Schüller breaks the deadlock with her first chance

The pressing game from the visitors caused problems for Corinne Diacre’s French side who had been difficult to break down in the matches since she took over as France head coach in March 2018. However, Germany found the breakthrough in the 31st minute as SGS Essen striker Lea Schüller got in behind the France defence and fired home from the edge of the penalty area after good combination play with Svenja Huth. Schüller scored her eighth DFB-Frauen goal in just her twelfth appearance.

The hosts improved after falling behind but rarely came deep into the Germany half let alone test DFB-Frauen goalkeeper Merle Frohms. This suddenly changed in the 41st minute as Sakina Kachraoui made space down the left wing before her shot was deflected wide by Sara Doorsoun and beyond the far post. Shortly before half-time, both teams went in search of a second goal and Gaetane Thiney very nearly drew France level after creating a space for a shot outside the box. Then, at the other end of the pitch, Schüller didn’t time her shot correctly and the ball went wide of the goal as Germany took a 1-0 lead into the interval.

DFB-Frauen defence stands firm

At the start of the second half, France started with a lot of momentum and created the first chance of the half as they attempted to get back on level terms. Thiney played in Marie-Antoinette Katoto who dragged her shot narrowly wide of the far post (49’). The hosts continued to increase the pressure on the German defence as Delphine Cascarino was denied space for a clear shot by Carolin Simon before Katoto couldn’t get her shot off with the alert Doorsoun on hand to keep the German clean sheet (53’).

On the hour mark, Voss-Tecklenburg brought on some fresh legs as Giulia Gwinn replaced goalscorer Schüller while Lina Magull replaced Sara Däbritz in midfield. The visitors came close to doubling their lead just a couple of minutes later as Huth and Maroszán linked up before Huth’s cross was cleared by the French defence (63’). Germany defended impressively and with a lot of courage, preventing France from creating too many more chances in the match. A free-kick from Katoto, which was deflected over the goal, was the closesr France came to drawing level (69’).

In the 72nd minute, Lena Lattwein and Felicitas Rauch came on for Marozsán and Simon. Moments later, Rauch created a clear chance to double Germany’s lead and put the match to bed. Huth created more space down the left for a scross by the Potsdam attacker couldn’t convert the chance in the six yard box (76’). France then threw everything into attack in the closing stages to prevent a friendly defeat and Thiney came closest to securing a draw with a 82nd minute free-kick. However, Germany held on to give Voss-Tecklenburg the perfect start to her tenure as DFB-Frauen head coach.