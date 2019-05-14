Voss-Tecklenburg names World Cup squad

Women’s national team head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg announced which 23 players will feature in Germany’s squad ahead of the World Cup in France from 7th June until 7th July 2019. Veteran players include Lena Goeßling (104 caps), Alexandra Popp (95), and Dzsenifer Marozsan (89). The youngest players in the squad are 17-year-old Lena Oberdorf (2 caps), and 18-year-old Klara Bühl (1).

“There were a variety of factors that led to the final decisions on who would feature in the squad,” said Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. “For example, we looked at things like the ability to play multiple positions and character traits, but also which players played well together. As a team, the coaching staff had very intense discussions. In the end, there were some tough decisions to make, because we have a lot of quality players to choose from. I’m convinced that we have a team that will do well at the World Cup.”

“Our goal is to be bold and to find the right balance”

The team will take five additional players with them to their final training camp in Grassau on 24th May, in order to cope with any potential injuries. Germany’s last match before the World Cup will be against Chile on 30th May in Regensburg (17:45 CEST).

“We want to use the time that we have at training camp in order to train hard, and to come together as a team. Our goal is to be bold, but to also find the right balance in order to be successful. Getting to play against Chile will be a good test in order to see where we’re at.”

The team will travel to France on 3rd June. Germany will kick-off their group stage matches in Rennes on 8th June against China (15:00 CEST), before playing Spain on 12th June in Valenciennes (18:00 CEST), and South Africa on 17th June in Montpellier (18:00 CEST).

The World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Almuth Schult (VfL Wolfsburg), Laura Benkarth (FC Bayern München), Merle Frohms (SC Freiburg)

Defence: Carolin Simon (Olympique Lyon), Kathrin Hendrich, Leonie Maier (both FC Bayern München), Marina Hegering (SGS Essen), Lena Goeßling, Sara Doorsoun (both VfL Wolfsburg), Johanna Elsig (1. FFC Turbine Potsdam), Giulia Gwinn (SC Freiburg)

Midfield/Strikers: Lena Sophie Oberdorf, Lea Schüller, Linda Dallmann, Turid Knaak (all from SGS Essen), Svenja Huth (1. FFC Turbine Potsdam), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Olympique Lyon), Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg), Sara Däbritz, Verena Schweers, Melanie Leupolz, Lina Magull (all from FC Bayern München), Klara Bühl (SC Freiburg)

Players on standby: Kristin Demann (FC Bayern München), Lisa Schmitz, Felicitas Rauch (both 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam), Lena Lattwein (TSG Hoffenheim), Pauline Bremer (Manchester City)

created by dfb/mmc