Voss-Tecklenburg names provisional EURO squad of 28 players

Germany women’s national team head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has named an provisional squad of 24 outfield players and four goalkeepers ahead of the upcoming European Championship in England (6th to 31st July). The most experienced players are captain Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg, 113 international caps) and Sara Däbritz (Paris Saint-Germain, 85 caps), while the youngest players are 19-year-old Jule Brand (15 caps) of TSG Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg’s Lena Oberdorf (26 caps).

German champions and DFB-Pokal winners VfL Wolfsburg join runners-up FC Bayern with the most players in the squad with eight players each, followed by Eintracht Frankfurt (6 players).

“Highly motivated for our Euro preparations”

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: “We’re pleased that things are finally getting going are we’re full of motivation for our preparations ahead of the European Championship. We want to lay the foundations for a top performance at the finals, in our play, as a team, and individually. Because the players are coming from their clubs on the back off differing workloads, we’re starting with a pre-camp in Frankfurt which a smaller group will take part in. I’m really happy that we’ll be the first team to be able to use the excellent training facilities at the DFB-Campus and the Akademie – that’s something that’s really special to us and will give us a big push.”

20 players will attend the pre-camp between 5th and 9th June. Seven Wolfsburg players will not take part after having played the DFB-Pokal final on Saturday. Sara Däbritz will also be absent, having only just finished the French league season with PSG on Wednesday. Wolfsburg’s Alexandra Popp will however take part. Voss-Tecklenburg said, “Alexandra Popp has decided to be involved in Frankfurt. She’ll join up with us on 6th June and train individually.”

“Grow into one group on and off the pitch”

Two more events are planned at the adidas World of Sports in Herzogenaurach. The 28-player squad spend a period there between 12th and 18th June, before the final 23-player squad for the European Championship will complete a final preparation on the premises from 21st to 29th June, which will include a match against Switzerland in Erfurt on 24th June (17:00 CEST).