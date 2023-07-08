Voss-Tecklenburg names final squad for FIFA Women’s World Cup

Germany women head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has named her final squad for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (20th July to 20th August). A total of 20 outfield players and three goalkeepers will travel to the tournament. After having been included in the 28-player provisional squad, Paulina Krumbiegel, Sarai Linder (both TSG Hoffenheim), Tabea Sellner (VfL Wolfsburg) and Ena Mahmutovic (MSV Duisburg) have been left out of the squad. Carolin Simon (FC Bayern München) suffered a cruciate ligament tear in a friendly against Zambia on 7th July, which will keep her out of the tournament. Janina Minge (SC Freiburg) is on standby and will travel with the team to Australia.

Voss-Tecklenburg said, “The news of Carolin Simon’s injury has struck us all. She had undergone a tremendous development, delivered strong performances and earned herself a spot at the World Cup. We now need to accept the situation for what it is. We have chosen this team knowing that we have a lot of talent concentrated in our squad. We will use the time in Australia to prepare ourselves for the challenges that lie ahead of us as best as possible.”

First group stage match on 24th July

The majority of the players in the squad play their club football for VfL Wolfsburg (10), followed by Eintracht Frankfurt (5) and FC Bayern München (4).

Germany had played two friendlies in the lead-up to the Women’s World Cup, against Vietnam (2-1 win) and Zambia (3-2 loss). The team will depart from the adidas Homeground in Herzogenaurach today, before meeting again on 11th July to travel to Australia. Their first group stage match will take place on 24th July (10:30 CEST) against Morocco, followed by Colombia on 30th July (11:30 CEST). Germany will end the group stage against South Korea on 3rd August (12:00 CEST).

created by mmc/asv