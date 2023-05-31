Voss-Tecklenburg names 28-player extended squad ahead of World Cup

Germany women’s national team head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has named an expanded squad of 24 outfielders and four goalkeepers ahead of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Led by captain Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg, 127 caps), the squad includes 20 of the 23 players who finished runners-up in the European Championship last summer.

DFB-Pokal winners VfL Wolfsburg are the most represented side, with ten of their players in the squad, ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt (six) and newly-crowned Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich (five).

Voss-Tecklenburg: “We’re really excited for the tournament”

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: “We’re really excited for the tournament. The players have an intense season behind them, and the Wolfsburg players still have a big game ahead of them. Then we’ll all have a break to allow us to go into World Cup preparations as best as possible. We want to work individually as well as as a team and we’ll also take into account the workloads of each individual players and prepare ourselves as best we can for the conditions in our base in Australia.”

In comparison to the European Championship squad, Almuth Schult is unavailable due to pregnancy, while FC Bayern duo Linda Dallmann and Giulia Gwinn miss out through injury. Dallmann suffered a syndesmosis injury in March, while Gwinn is still recovering from an ACL injury suffered in October.

“I spoke to them both at length. Linda is still in the rehabilitation phase of her injury so the tournament would come too soon. Giulia is quite far into her recovery but she’s still lacking a few weeks of training. She’s still young at 23, so due to that and also the fact that it was her second cruciate ligament injury, it’s a decision taken by everyone for Giulia to miss this tournament and take no risks. We want her to be involved with a lot of great tournaments with us in the future,” said Voss-Tecklenburg.

Chatzialexiou: “I’m really looking forward to the tournament”

The Germany women’s national team will prepare for the World Cup with two camps at the adidas World of Sports in Herzogenaurach, from 20th to 28th June and 1st to 8th July. The five FC Bayern players will join the squad on 23rd June.

Joti Chatzialexiou, sporting director of the national teams, said: “Despite meetings that took place at the beginning of the year, one club has decided against allowing their players to join us on 20th June. We were in discussions up until last night to try and find the best solution for the team and the players but were unable to find a completely satisfying agreement. We’re disappointed about that because it will affect our preparations. However, I know that the payers who are arriving later will be coming here full of motivation and that all involved will make the best out of the situation. I’m really looking forward to the upcoming tournament and we’ll use the time we have together to prepare as best we can.”

The squad of 28 players will have two friendly matches as part of their preparations, taking on Vietnam in Offenbach on 24th June (18:15 CEST) before facing Zambia in Fürth on 7th July (20:30 CSET). After that, the final 23-player squad will be named ahead of the trip to Australia for the World Cup on 11th June.