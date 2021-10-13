Voss-Tecklenburg: “Merle Frohms is our number one“

Germany women’s side have a double header against Israel next week as part of their World Cup qualification campaign. A day after naming the squad, coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg spoke about the opponents, the goalkeepers and competition for places.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on…

…her aims for these matches: As well as two wins, we want to start the games better. That means having more control and dominance. We’ve got two or three specific things to work on. The fact that our first game is on Thursday means that we haven’t got much time to work on tactical aspects in training, so we will discuss some things via video chat. The first match being so soon has its benefits though. We will have lots more time then ahead of the home game in Essen. We will be well-prepared one way or another.

…the special nature of a game in Israel: Alongside our sporting focus on Israel, a game there is something special. I had the privilege of playing there when I was in charge of Switzerland and it was really breathtaking. We want to use this trip to help give the players some new experiences. We will start our preparations with a presentation about Israel. We will also undertake something cultural on Friday alongside our recovery after the game. The sporting side of things will always be the focus, however we will make sure we fulfill our social responsibilities.

…Israel: Their players there have a lot of potential. Their association has now got a different setup, and they are boosting women’s football more now. They don’t have a large number of players and were heavily beaten in the first game, however they will make life tough for us and they will throw all they can at us. I expect them to focus on defending and them to be a hard nut to crack.

…Giulia Gwinn’s return: We’re pleased to have Giuli back with us. We have managed her situation well and made the deliberate choice during the last break to leave her out so she could gain more match fitness with her club. There are definitely plans for her to feature. We want to see her on the pitch, not just in training.

…the goalkeepers: We wanted to select all four goalkeepers for the last international break, but that wasn’t possible because Almuth Schult wasn’t fully fit. Now we’re happy to have them here to be able to compare them better. Nothing has changed though, Merle Frohms is our current number one and the others need to work hard to challenge her.

…the midfield: We are currently in favour of playing with three midfielders and the players know that. That means that the players need to impress if they want to play.

…the defence and Marina Hegering: We are currently planning with three centre-backs who are Lena Oberdorf, Sophia Kleinherne and Jana Feldkamp. If something happens to them, we have alternatives in the squad. We made the decision to invite an extra striker. We hope that Marina Hegering will be available again in November. Along with her club, we are hoping she is back as soon as possible, but that won’t be in the next two weeks.

…Dzsenifer Marozsan: Maro played really, really well over the last few games. She was the first player to try things against Serbia. We can’t underestimate Maro’s worth, especially with other players looking up to her.

…building up to the EUROs: We have said on several occasions what we expect from the year before the tournament. The squad is smaller now. We had the luxury of being able to name more players due to the pandemic, but the group is smaller and it is what it is. The game time for players not in the starting XI won’t suddenly increase.

