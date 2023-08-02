Voss-Tecklenburg: “Going there wanting to win”

On Thursday (12:00 CEST), the German women’s national team will face South Korea in their final group game at the World Cup. Following their big victory over Morocco and the last-minute defeat against Columbia, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team are under pressure against the Asian side, led by the former Bundesliga coach Colin Bell. Prior to the final training session in Brisbane, the head coach and midfield strategist Lena Oberdorf discussed Germany’s last group H.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on...

...the return of Marina Hegering: As soon as Marina steps onto the training pitch and can perform to her best, she is an invaluable asset to any team. Therefore, we are delighted that Marina is completely fit to play.

...possible rotation: We have deliberated over possible changes we can make. On the one hand, we have options from within the squad, however we are missing two players. It is clear that we always consider and analyse the team’s performance in training. But we do also look at what the opposition reveal that we can exploit through changes to the squad selection.

...the approach against South Korea: We had not planned to play so defensively against Columbia. It’s really down to courage and self belief, as well as the way in which you start a match. We always plan, particularly on Svenja’s side, to operate with a higher back line. But it really depends on what the opposition do. You have to adapt to the current state of play. The fact that Chantal Hagel acted rather defensively was also due to the previous opponent. It will hopefully be the case that we get more space against South Korea, and that the opposition will potentially even set up with a back five. We have been attempting to work on the issue of breaking the back line for a long time. The implementation of this is better at times, yet sometimes not so effective. We know that it’s necessary and a potential that we have. However, it is sometimes difficult to recognise when the right moment is.

...the opposition: It will be exciting because the opposition are capable of playing three different systems. The question is how they will choose to approach the game. They rarely ever choose to press, but perhaps they will surprise us tomorrow. Colin Bell is coach that is capable of a surprise. South Korea didn’t perform particularly well in the second match, but they are capable of so much more. Therefore, we have adapted and prepared the players for the possibility that the opposition could set up differently. This is not entirely relevant, however, because we know that they will give us space – regardless of their system. We have ways of combating this – both on the ball and without it. We are going in there wanting to win. South Korea’s greatest strength is their system flexibility. They are very, very well trained and can maintain at least 90 minutes at a high tempo. Their intensity has changed and they have become braver – Colin Bell has given them self confidence. This process is not over yet and we are curious to see how they manage the generational leap and what the young players will achieve in the next few years.

…preparing for the game: We’ve done our usual prep for the game. It’s always the same: we go over the last game, the opposition’s lineup and, accordingly, what we need to do to find pockets of space. We look at the strengths and, if needs be, the weaknesses.

...Lena Oberdorf: We’re glad she’s back again. We hadn’t necessarily planned for her to be back playing 90 minutes in the second match, but the nature of the game meant that she had to. Nothing happened because Lena is so resilient and the minutes benefitted her. She could get involved in more attacking scenarios, so she can make use of her goal-scoring expertise. We’ll wait and see how things look tomorrow.

…Jule Brand: She’s a skilful player. Not only can she dribble one-on-one, make runs from deep and cut inside, but also pull the strings in midfield, since she can be bold and create chances. We call on our players to be bold, to step up – and Jule is someone who performs, but also takes something new out of every game. She needs to play at this intensity to refine her game and find consistency. She’s also brought a lot of energy to the table defensively.

…the advantages of using the wingers as fullbacks: Sometimes you have to use that sort of set-up because of injuries. In Svenja Huth we have a very, very experienced player who provides us with a lot of security and stability, but can also help our wingers out offensively. Her ability to cross the ball a lot also makes a difference against certain opponents. In the first couple of games she did very, very well defensively, and we’re pleased that she’s taken on the role whole-heartedly.

…the mood in the camp: We’ve got such a good sense of togetherness. We talk about things clearly, critically and objectively. The positivity comes about naturally. We’re focused on what we can influence and analysing things thoroughly. We’ll take this enjoyment with us into our next game, so we can win and seal our place in the round of 16. We win and lose as a team and take the next step together. There’s no need to force things.

…the standard at the World Cup: All in all, I’d say that it’s been around what we expected before the tournament - some tight games, with a lot of physicality and grit. You’ve got to give it your all when you play, as we saw in the USA-Portugal game. It shows how football has grown together. Every team has a mentality, clear strengths, and key players that are linked to their respective regions. European sides set up differently to those from South America or Asia. So it’s always exciting when different styles of play collide. Time permitting, I watch every game. It’s fun to see Haiti, Jamaica and others in action.

Lena Oberdorf on...

... pressure situations: At the World Cup you go into every game with the intention of winning. We have to win now. Pressure is vital in producing your best performance. If you go into a game too relaxed, it usually doesn’t go your way. Knockout games are not unfamiliar to us. It’s about finding the necessary balance. We have enough experienced players to help and support the younger ones. We are going into the match wanting to win and to progress into the round of 16. We are all looking forward to the match. It is the biggest stage that exists in football. The anticipation is extremely high for every player. Nerves are also contributing to this. However, we aren’t going into the game with limitations. We are such a strong team and that will ensure we perform solidly in the game.

...a possible suspension for the round of 16: I’m going into the game as usual and not thinking too much about it. I have often proved at VfL Wolfsburg that I can avoid picking up a yellow card. If I get a yellow card, I get a yellow card. I’m putting my all towards victory tomorrow. We’ll see what else happens.

...the level of the tournament: When I was young, there were more heavy scorelines. It's extremely exciting to see close results, in which details are decisive in every game; you're on edge for every match and it can go either way.

...weaknesses in the German game: Our build-play when creating chances in the final third. I wouldn’t say that it’s a giant mountain to climb, because the moment is coming when something clicks and we're back in full force.

...their offensive strategy: It’s working really well in midfield, especially with Sara Däbritz. When I push up, she takes over my role, and vice versa. That’s why I love it when I can go on an adventure up the pitch.

...training: We have worked on our play in the final third. The final training session will be intense, but that's what you need.

