Voss-Tecklenburg: "Come together and get two wins"

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on...

...their opponents Turkey: It’s clear that they are going to be very different games, under different circumstances and conditions. Turkey are very defensive so we will need to play with creativity, courage and passion. We want to build on what we did well in the 7-0 win last time out and take the positives from that game. Turkey have developed further. They are not yet at a top international level, but they will throw everything at the game. I will also be special for them to play against Germany. They are very organised defensively, but have also proved that they can get results in this group. We want to break them down with patience, creativity and a desire to score goals.

...Portugal: Portugal are a strong opponent. They are physical, have a good mentality, great players and start aggressively. They will put us under pressure in moments of transition and they are confident so will want to make life difficult for us. It will be a different kind of game because we will be more challenged in defence. It’s a clash where the two teams are quite evenly matched, but we want to impose our game so that they have to react to how we play. They’re the best opponent we will have faced in the second half of this year in our last match of the year. We want to play good football and play our own game, no matter who we are playing against. We also have to adjust to their strengths, but we need to put them under pressure. Now we need to come together and then we want to get two wins. We will know more after that. In February, we can take something from this game into the tournament and grow further from that.

...a call-up for Marina Hegering: She has been prepared for weeks and we are in close contact with her and her club. She has been back in training since last week and, as far as I know, will be in the squad for the Champions League. Jens Scheuer and I have agreed that it will be good to integrate Marina into team training. She is a team player and a leader who is really important for us. How long she plays depends on her fitness, but she gives input within the team and it is important for her to be there. It feels good.

... the goalkeeping situation: We wanted to have all four goalkeepers in the side at least once before the end of the year, which unfortunately hasn’t been possible due to injuries. We’re very happy with Almuth’s great performances, just as much as the way Laura, Ann-Katrin and Merle have been playing. Merle Frohms is our number 1 – there’s no reason to change anything. That said, I’m still happy that Almuth is making her next steps. We hope all our goalkeepers strengthen their performances.

... the squad: I hope everyone keeps healthy. We nominated a larger squad this time due to the pandemic, but there is still an exciting week coming up with Champions League, Bundesliga and international games. We’re looking forward to what the week has in store, and fingers crossed all our players can stay healthy.

... plans ahead of EURO 2022 this summer: We’ll have a good bit of preparation at the start of next year with a tournament in England in February. Then in April there are two World Cup qualifiers, before one more game and start preparations for the tournament in June, probably with a game behind closed doors. It’s still all a bit dependent on the players’ clubs and how far they get in the Pokal or other tournaments. In any case, we’re planning with a lot of options, so we can deal with each player’s individual needs – we’re flexible.

... the home game against Turkey in Braunschweig: The Lower Saxony region is great. I’ve experienced the fans in Braunschweig and the atmosphere they create there. I hope that there aren’t just fans of women’s football there – I would love to see Braunschweig fans there too. I also hope there are a lot of Turkish fans there. We’re looking forward to the game, because we’ll have the best possible conditions in Braunschweig.

... German clubs appearing in continental competitions: I’m going to Hoffenheim today. We’ve split up the coaching staff amongst ourselves. We’ll have some coaches in Munich, and others with Britta Carlson in Wolfsburg tomorrow. We’re looking forward to it. I’d also like to watch Barcelona, as they are a benchmark club at the moment. It’s very exciting to watch a game like this live – it’s got a huge appeal.

created by mmc/tew