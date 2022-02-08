Voss-Tecklenburg announces Germany squad for Arnold Clark Cup

Germany women’s head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has named her squad for the upcoming Arnold Clark Cup in England. Selina Cerci (1. FFC Potsdam) has been handed her first senior call-up for the tournament, which will run from 17th to 23rd February. Germany will face Spain on 17th February (15:30 CET) in Middlesbrough, before playing Olympic champions Canada on 20th February (21:15 CET) in Norwich. They will then play England on 23rd February (20:30 CET) in Wolverhampton. Cerci is currently top of the goalscoring charts in the FLYERALARM Frauen Bundesliga with 11 goals.

“We have had our eye on Selina for a while, and have been following her development,” said Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. “She’s in good form and is playing at a consistently high level. Now, the time has come where we want to see her play for us.” After length spells with injury, Sara Doorsoun and Nicole Anyomi (both Eintracht Frankfurt) have returned to the squad.

Voss-Tecklenburg will be without several players for the tournament. Alexandra Popp, Pia Wolter (both VfL Wolfsburg), Marina Hegering, Laura Benkarth, Sydney Lohmann (all FC Bayern München), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Olympique Lyon), Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea) and Paulina Krumbiegel (TSG Hoffenheim) will all miss out due to injury or rehabilitation training.

Voss-Tecklenburg: "A real test of where we stand"

“This tournament will be a real test of where we stand,” said Voss-Tecklenburg. “We will face only world-class opponents, who will pose a challenge for us. Spain and England are both favourites to win the EUROs, while Canada proved that they are also a world-class team after winning the gold at the Olympics. We are looking forward to these games, which will help get us ready for the EUROs. It will definitely be an exciting start to the year for us.”

Germany will meet in Frankfurt on Monday (14th February) before travelling to England on Tuesday. The matches will take place in Middlesbrough, Norwich and Wolverhampton.

created by dfb/mmc